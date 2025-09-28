Everton are reportedly keen on signing an exciting attacking midfielder from the Belgian Pro League, but face competition from Liverpool and three other English clubs for his signature.

The Toffees have enjoyed a good start to the season and will look to get back to winning ways when they face West Ham on Monday night at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, while David Moyes is happy with his squad after a largely successful summer transfer window, Everton are still keeping an eye on potential reinforcements.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, Everton are showing interest in Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas.

The 17-year-old Greek international, who is described as a ‘Greek God’ by Nixon, is highly rated at Genk for his flair, creativity, and potential. He can also play as a winger.

The report claims that Everton were one of five English teams that had scouts in the VIP seats when the right-winger played against Rangers in the Europa League.

Liverpool, Sunderland, Newcastle, and Bournemouth were also reportedly in attendance to watch Karetsas, with the Premier League quintet all said to be considering a bid in January.

Everton tracking talented Genk youngster

Nixon adds that Karetsas, whose Genk contract expires in 2027, is likely to be sold in January or next summer, putting Everton and other suitors on alert. It could take over £20m to sign the playmaker.

TEAMtalk reported on September 17 that Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are prepared to invest in the squad further in the winter transfer window.

Attacking midfield is an area they are fairly well-stocked in, though, so Karetsas is an interesting player for them to be linked with.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who arrived from Chelsea for £25m plus add-ons in the summer, has performed well in that role so far this term.

Everton also have Charly Alcaraz, who permanently joined for £13m after a loan last season, as another option in the No 10 role.

And while Karetsas can also play as a winger, Everton have just spent £35m (without add-ons) to sign Tyler Dibling – another exciting young player in that position.

However, it seems that Everton’s scouts view Karetsas as a player with top-class potential and therefore they could attempt to bring him in next year.

The interest could also be taken as an indication that the future of Everton winger Dwight McNeil could lie elsewhere, as TEAMtalk understands that he could depart the club in January if his form doesn’t improve.

But with Liverpool, Sunderland, Newcastle, and Bournemouth also lurking, the Toffees will have to move decisively if they want to win the race for the talented teenager.

Karetsas has made 52 appearances for Genk so far, notching three goals and six assists in the process. He has also earned five caps for Greece and scored two goals for his national team.

Latest Everton news: Grealish on Moyes / Branthwaite interest

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish has heaped praise on Moyes following his excellent start to life on Merseyside, after joining Everton on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

In a recent interview, the England international thanked Moyes for giving him the freedom to express himself on the pitch, adding that he truly feels ‘loved’ in his new environment.

Grealish has the most assists in the Premier League so far (four) and will hope to add to that tally and score his first Everton goal on Monday.

In other news, recent reports suggest that Manchester United and Liverpool are showing interest in Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 23-year-old hasn’t featured yet this season due to injury but that hasn’t put off the two clubs, it’s claimed.

United are said to be considering a £65m bid for Branthwaite in January.

Sources have consistently told TEAMtalk that Branthwaite is not for sale, however, and £65m is highly unlikely to be enough to change their minds.

