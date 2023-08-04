Next Everton signing due to arrive for medical despite rejecting personal terms offer

Everton are aiming to wrap up the signing of Youssef Chermiti from Sporting CP imminently, with the player waiting to arrive for his medical.

Chermiti has become a major target for the Toffees, who want to add more goals to their squad. A deal has reportedly been ironed out with Sporting for the 19-year-old, so Everton have been trying to convince him to join them.

According to O Jogo, he wants to play in the Premier League, which is an opportunity Everton are offering him. However, he wants his salary to reflect that, so has turned down their opening offer of personal terms.

Should they be able to offer him a higher salary, he will be ready to sign up. With that in mind, Record reiterates that he has his bags packed ready to move.

Everton are actually due to host Sporting in a pre-season friendly on Saturday. However, Chermiti was not part of the travelling party from Portugal.

He will be making his own way to Merseyside in the coming days, though. Once he arrives in the UK, he will be able to undergo his medical and sign his contract with Everton, as long as he has agreed terms with them.

The original news from O Jogo implied that Sean Dyche is putting pressure on the Everton board to get the deal for Chermiti done.

Chermiti, a Portugal under-19 international, scored three goals in 15 league games for Sporting last season, in what was his debut campaign with the first team.

Everton need new inspiration up front

Everton, meanwhile, were the second lowest scorers after Wolves in the Premier League last season. Their top scorer was winger Dwight McNeil, on a tally of just seven goals.

Main centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored just twice in another injury-hit season, while his deputy Neal Maupay managed only one goal after his arrival from Brighton last summer.

Both of them have subsequently been linked with departures for other clubs, which would leave a void for Everton to try and find a more reliable frontman.

Given his age, Chermiti might not be an instant solution to their problems, but appears to be someone they think could be worth investing in.

Reports from sources such as the Daily Telegraph this week have indicated that Everton have committed to spending around £12m on Chermiti’s transfer fee, enabling them to buy him out of a contract in Lisbon that is otherwise due to last until 2027.

Everton will be the first club other than Sporting he has represented in his senior career if his move goes over the line. Last season, he first played in England when featuring against Arsenal in the Europa League round of 16.