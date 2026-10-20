Everton plotting ambitious move for prolific German striker wanted by Newcastle, Leeds

Everton are showing interest in highly rated Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi, with Newcastle United and Leeds United also in the race to sign the 6ft 1in centre-forward.

Tresoldi, 22, has been in mesmerising goalscoring form this season, notching nine goals in 12 appearances across all competitions so far.

The German Under-21s international’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed, and TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Everton intend to bring in a new striker in January.

David Moyes has been left with just one recognised striker, Thierno Barry, after a calamitous end to the summer window, where Everton sold Beto to Fiorentina but failed to bring in a replacement.

The Toffees were close to signing Folarin Balogun from Monaco before that deal dramatically collapsed, while a last-ditch attempt to sign Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee also failed.

Everton are looking to put those mistakes right this winter, and Het Laatste Niuews, as cited by Sport Witness, report that Everton are now in the mix to sign Tresoldi from Club Brugge.

It’s claimed that Everton, along with Newcastle and Leeds, are set to send scouts to watch Tresoldi in action when Brugge face Lens in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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The report notes that elite European sides Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are also set to scout Tresoldi this week, so there is certainly no shortage of interest in the young forward.

Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, are willing to invest in the squad in January despite the fact they are open to selling the club and are looking to finalise the sale this season.

Tresoldi may be one of the strikers Everton are looking at, but he isn’t the only player on their shortlist.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, exclusively revealed on October 11 that Everton have emerged as leading contenders to sign Rennes striker Esteban Lepaul.

The 26-year-old has emerged as one of Ligue 1’s most exciting forwards. Since joining Rennes in the summer of 2025, he has scored 27 goals in 44 games for the French side.

TEAMtalk revealed in another update on October 13 that Dinamo Zagreb striker Dion Beljo is another player on Everton’s radar.

Beljo, 24, who stands at a towering 6ft 5in, has scored 15 goals in 15 games this season, while he has also found the net for Croatia.

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