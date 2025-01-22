Everton have been linked with a move for Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards

Everton have been offered the chance to sign Sporting CP winger Marcus Edwards, though sources close to the club have moved to set the record straight when contacted by TEAMtalk.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star has fallen down the pecking order at Sporting this season and has played just 346 minutes across all competitions.

TEAMtalk understands state that Edwards’ agency, ARETE, are looking to secure a move for Edwards this month and Everton are one of the clubs to have been offered his services. He isn’t on good terms with Sporting at the moment and hasn’t played in their last six league games.

Our information also tallies with that from Caught Offside journalist Jacque Talbot, who has reported that Everton have enquired about a potential deal for Edwards.

But when TEAMtalk contacted sources close to Everton, they made it clear that no approach had been made from the club’s side.

Per Talbot’s report, Sporting are open to selling Edwards for €12million (£10.1m, $12.5m), though 35% of the fee from any sale would go to Tottenham, due to a sell-on clause the London club have in his contract.

However, Everton sources insist that the Toffees are yet to submit an offer for Edwards and are yet to make a decision on whether to move for the player, as of today (Wednesday).

As previously reported, Everton are keen to sign a new winger this window. Edwards fits the profile they’re looking for – a right-sided, left-footed winger, but it remains to be seen whether they will be convinced to make a bid.

David Moyes stalling on Ernest Nuamah deal – sources

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher disputes the claims from our Everton sources. He understands that the Toffees have, in fact, asked about the conditions of a potential deal for Edwards.

Amid the speculation surrounding the Sporting winger, Everton are still in contact with Lyon over a potential deal for winger Ernest Nuamah, who came close to joining the Toffees last summer.

The 21-year-old agreed personal terms with Everton and Fulham last summer and travelled for a medical with the Cottagers, before the move collapsed late in the transfer window.

Everton have held talks with Lyon over a potential move again this month and at one stage, all parties were confident that an agreement could be reached.

However, the deal has stalled since Sean Dyche’s sacking and David Moyes’ reappointment as Everton manager.

TEAMtalk understands that Moyes is still deliberating over whether to green light a move for Nuamah and that is the reason for the delay.

The Scottish coach’s preference would be to sign players with Premier League experience. Nuamah, on the other hand, is still a youngster and has struggled with Lyon this season, failing to score in 13 league games this season.

Everton links with three Serie A stars, Monaco forward debunked

Meanwhile, Everton have been linked with moves for Juventus forward Timothy Weah and midfielder Arthur Melo by various Italian outlets this week.

However, TEAMtalk understands that the Toffees have NO interest in either of the Juventus players, contrary to reports.

We also understand that links with AC Milan right-back Emerson Royal are wide of the mark. Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti has revealed that Galatasaray is the most likely destination for the former Tottenham man this month.

Finally, sources close to Everton have strongly refuted claims that the Toffees are interested in Monaco centre-forward Breel Embolo, who has also been linked this week.

The Merseyside club are expected to make at least one new addition before the window slams shut, but they are not interested in Weah, Arthur, Emerson or Embolo, per our information.

