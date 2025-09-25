Dwight McNeil could find himself at something of a career crossroads at Everton in January, with sources revealing the once-vital Toffees star could be the subject of transfer attention after “struggling to gain David Moyes’ trust”.

McNeil joined Everton in a £20m move from Burnley back in July 2022 and has now racked up 106 appearances for the club in all competitions. In that time, the 25-year-old has chipped in with 33-goal contributions (15 goals and 18 assists), giving him a G/A every 3.1 times he has taken the field for the Toffees.

While actually brought to the club by Frank Lampard, it was under the management of Seach Dyche, his coach during his formative years at previous club Burnley, that McNeil really underlined his importance to the Toffees, delivering several crucial moments for the Merseysiders.

However, the signings of Iliman Ndiaye and, in particular, Jack Grealish this summer, have squeezed McNeil out of the first-team picture during their new era at the Hill-Dickinson Stadium.

And with just three appearances – just one of those as a substitute in the Premier League – to his name this season, there seems a growing possibility that a parting of ways could be on the cards.

After failing to impress for Everton in Tuesday’s third-round exit in the Carabao Cup at Wolves, a match they lost 2-0 and resulting in seeing one of only two potential trophy routes this season shut down, speculation over McNeil’s future has grown.

Now our transfer insider, Dean Jones, insists the winger’s future is in some doubt and that a change of scene could be in the best interests of all parties come the January window.

Jones explained: “His future at Everton has to be in doubt. When you consider the way the club has been recruiting and the type of usage he is getting, it seems pretty clear he is struggling to gain the full trust of the manager.

“The latest game certainly does not seem to have changed that and fans are pretty fed up with him too…”

McNeil’s struggles for Everton illustrated by drab Molineux outing

On what happens next, Jones admits McNeil might need to look elsewhere to revitalise his career after falling down the order on Merseyside.

“He should be able to find another club in the Premier League, and by the time we get to January, I think there is a good possibility he’s heading towards receiving offers.

“Chances are going to be few and far between for him now and, so the next time he gets one at Everton, he really has to take it.”

Indeed, McNeil’s efforts at Molineux will have been really disappointing to his manager and the travelling fans, who witnessed a player looking the shadow of the one that had become something of a fans’ favourite during his first two years on Merseyside.

Per Sofascore, McNeil lost possession 10 times in the game, while only touching the ball 23 times, completing just eight out of 13 passes and winning just one of five duels, while being dispossessed once as well.

Everton news round-up: World-beater in the making; big January plans in place

In brighter news, Everton believe they have a star player in the making as he continues to his development while on loan, and with officials for the Toffees having high hopes the player in question can develop into an international-class star.

Meanwhile, Everton have decided against dipping into the free agent market, TEAMtalk understands, with Moyes happy with his options for now – though significant January signings haven’t been ruled out.

On that note, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on September 10 that Everton are ‘actively working on targets’ behind the scenes ahead of the next transfer window.

