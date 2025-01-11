Everton ‘one step away’ from securing first David Moyes signing

Everton are closing in on the signing of Ernest Nuamah

Everton are close to making Lyon forward Ernest Nuamah the first signing of the second David Moyes era, it has been claimed.

Moyes was previously in charge of Everton between 2002 and 2013, famously guiding the Toffees to Champions League qualification and helping them to regularly challenge in the top six. He left to replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013 but is now back on Merseyside.

Moyes has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Everton after they sacked manager Sean Dyche on Thursday.

The Scot said ‘it is great to be back’ at Everton and that he ‘didn’t hesitate’ when given the opportunity to return.

Everton chiefs are busy searching for January reinforcements to help push the side away from the relegation zone, as they currently sit 16th in the table on just 17 points.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Nuamah looks set to be the first new arrival under Moyes.

The winger, who can also play at centre-forward, is ‘one step away’ from joining Everton.

An agreement has ‘almost been reached’ between all parties involved, it is claimed. The exact cost of the operation has yet to emerge, but Nuamah has previously been valued at £7.5million (€8.9m / $9.2m).

Everton targeted Nuamah last summer but did not manage to secure his signing. The Toffees are determined to land him in January, though.

The Ghana international was close to joining Fulham last summer. Fulham agreed a £16m deal with Lyon for him, but the transfer failed late on.

Nuamah was thought to be emotional about leaving Lyon. When Fulham officials travelled to France to complete the player’s medical, he was in tears and subsequently could not be found.

The 21-year-old has been struggling for starts this campaign however and is now ready to test himself out in England, with Everton poised to snap him up.