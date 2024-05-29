Exclusive: Everton ‘open contract talks’ with top Newcastle target in major blow to Eddie Howe

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a key target for Newcastle but Everton are doing all they can to prevent his departure despite their ongoing financial issues.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that the Toffees will have to make at least one sale before June 30th to avoid another breach of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Amadou Onana and Calvert-Lewin have all been targeted by various clubs as their suitors try to take advantage of the situation.

We understand Newcastle and one other unnamed Premier League side are very interested in signing Calvert-Lewin.

The England international has been plagued by injuries in recent years but seems to have finally found his feet again under Sean Dyche.

He found the net in four of his last seven games this season– including a memorable header in the Merseyside derby.

Newcastle believe Calvert-Lewin could be a perfect long-term replacement for Callum Wilson, who looks set to depart St James’ Park this summer.

Sean Dyche is extremely reluctant to lose Calvert Lewin, even though his contract has just over 12 months remaining on it.

Everton in talks over new Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Everton have opened contract talks with Calvert-Lewin as they try and keep him at Goodison Park.

They are willing to increase his current salary of £86,000-per-week but at this stage, it is unclear how much they are able to put on the table.

Reports suggest that Calvert-Lewin wants to become the highest-paid player at Everton. Jordan Pickford currently holds that title, on £110,000-per-week.

The Toffees will continue to hold talks with Calvert-Lewin in the coming days in the hope that an agreement is reached.

With that in mind, it seems that they’d rather sell Onana or Branthwaite rather than the 27-year-old forward.

Calvert-Lewin reaffirmed his commitment to Everton in a recent interview with the club’s official website.

“I definitely feel a responsibility to fight this club’s corner,” he explained. “I lead the line for Everton Football Club and that’s a responsibility I never have and never will take lightly.

With 54 Premier League goals to his name for Everton, Calvert-Lewin continues to hunt down the Toffee’s top three on that list: Tim Cahill (56), Duncan Ferguson (60) and Romelu Lukaku (68).

““It is something I’ve been aware of more recently,” he admits. “I didn’t know exactly the numbers but I’m aware of it and I know that if I keep scoring goals I’ll surpass who is in front of me.

“You look at the next person on that list – Tim Cahill, an Everton icon, maybe an Everton legend to some… In my mind, if I can surpass someone like that, I’m on the right track.”

