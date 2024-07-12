Everton are in talks with Tottenham over a new contract for Dele Alli, with the attacking midfielder back on Merseyside for pre-season training.

The 28-year-old was once ranked among the very best players in the Premier League but injuries and issues off the pitch stunted his progress significantly.

After falling down the pecking order at Tottenham, Dele signed for Everton in 2022 in a complicated deal that was initially a free transfer, with several performance-related add-ons included in the deal.

Dele struggled to get back to his best at Goodison Park and made just 13 appearances for the Toffees, and an unsuccessful loan with Besiktas failed to turn his career around.

If the England international had reached 20 appearances for Everton, they would have had to pay Tottenham £10m, which they weren’t willing to do due to the financial problems they’ve faced in recent years.

Dele’s contract at Goodison Park expired at the end of last season and he’s taken up an offer from Sean Dyche to join pre-season training while he remains out of contract.

Dele sets ambitious England World Cup target

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton have held fresh talks with Tottenham to discuss the possibility of him signing a new contract with them.

It was previously thought that under the agreement between the clubs, if Dele pens a new deal at Everton, Spurs would be due a ‘lump payment.’

However, reliable journalist Alan Myers claims that Everton would only have to pay a fee to Tottenham if they sell him to another club further down the line.

This means the deal for Dele would be a free transfer and the appearance-related clauses in his previous deal would be voided.

Dyche has spoken previously about his admiration for Dele, as a professional and as a person, and the former Spurs man has made it clear he wants to get back to his best.

In an interview in April, Dele said he wants to break back into the England squad before the 2026 World Cup.

“I know my level as a player and what I can get to. I know how good I can be when my head is in the right place and I’m feeling good,” Dele told Sky Sports.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with the injury right now but I’m excited to get playing. It’s hard for me to even watch football.

“It’s been tough for me, I’d say, this past eight months has been hard to watch. You know you can set reminders on your phone, I have a reminder at 11 o’clock every day that says, ‘World Cup 2026’. That’s my aim for now.

“I think that people will be like, ‘he hasn’t played in a year’ but I don’t care, I know my level. The only target I have is the World Cup right now.

“Obviously I’m injured and contracted to Everton and so my mind is just about taking it day by day and making sure my injury is healed and that I’m in the best possible condition after the summer.

“It’s annoying because I’ll be just fully training as the season ends so it means that I won’t have to rush it.”