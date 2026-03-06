Everton’s scouts have reportedly been keeping a close eye on a winger enjoying a ‘breakthrough’ season in the Championship, with a summer move under consideration as they prepare to sell one of their senior stars.

The Toffees are enjoying a brilliant season under David Moyes, compared to recent relegation battles, and are dreaming of qualifying for Europe for the first time since 2017/18.

Everton are finally moving forward under new owners, The Friedkin Group, who, as we have reported, are ready to back Moyes in the summer transfer window.

As we revealed yesterday, Everton are looking at adding a new winger, despite the fact they’ve brought in three this term – Jack Grealish, Tyler Dibling and Tyrique George.

We understand that Everton are keen to re-sign Manchester City loanee Grealish for next season, despite him suffering a season-ending injury, and crucially, he’s open to a return.

However, Dwight McNeil could be leaving Everton permanently this summer. He came very close to joining Crystal Palace in January before a deadline day move collapsed, and it’s likely he will be available again, for the right price.

Should McNeil be sold, the Toffees will look to bring in a replacement.

According to SportsBoom, Everton have their eye on Watford ‘wonderkid’ Othmane Maamma, who has had a ‘breakthrough season’ for the Hornets.

The 20-year-old Moroccan winger joined Watford from Montpellier for just £1million last summer, and has notched five goal contributions in 20 Championship appearances so far.

Scouts from Everton and Brentford have both been ‘keeping close tabs’ on Maamma with a view to potentially signing him in the future.

However, he will not come cheap. Maamma is contracted until 2029, and Watford are reportedly set to demand a minimum of £15million for his signature.

Everton have bigger targets than Watford ‘wonderkid’

While Everton’s scouts are always on the lookout for promising talents, it is our understanding that they are looking at more experienced profiles to bolster their winger options.

They already have two winger prospects in Dibling and George, with the latter’s loan from Chelsea including an option to buy.

We have revealed how Fulham star Harry Wilson, who is out of contract at the season’s end, figures highly on the Toffees’ shortlist, and it is highly unlikely they would go for both him and Maamma, especially if they re-sign Grealish.

Moyes wants players that he feels will immediately strengthen his starting XI.

The club feel Dibling and George both have the potential to become top-class players and bringing in Maamma could potentially prevent one of them from having a clear pathway to regular minutes.

A winger department of Iliman Ndiaye, Grealish, Wilson (if signed), George and Dibling would be more than enough for the Toffees next season.

