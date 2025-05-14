Everton are working hard behind the scenes ahead of what will be a crucial summer transfer window, and strengthening the midfield is a top priority for David Moyes.

Idrissa Gana Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure are both out of contract at the end of this season, and if the duo leave the Toffees, both will need replacing.

As previously reported, Everton are keen to tie Gueye down to a new deal after the 35-year-old has once again proven his worth this season. No extension has been signed, yet, though the Toffees are quietly confident of retaining him.

As for Doucoure, Everton decided against triggering a one-year extension clause in his deal, and the 32-year-old has openly stated in recent interviews that no negotiations have taken place over a new deal yet. Doucoure has interest from Saudi Arabia, and is reluctant to drop his wages to stay on Merseyside.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton have been scouting Bristol City midfielder Jason Knight this season and are considering a move in the coming weeks. Moyes has a history of signing players from the Championship and turning them into formidable Premier League stars, as we have seen with the likes of Tim Cahill and Jarrod Bowen in the past.

Knight, 24, played a vital role in helping Bristol City qualify for the play-offs, making 46 Championship appearances, notching three goals and six assists in the process.

Bristol City’s promotion hopes were crushed after they lost 6-0 to Sheffield United across two legs in the semi-finals, and they are at risk of losing key players like Knight as a result. The Robins are yet to place a price tag on the midfielder, but if Everton submit a good offer they’ll stand a chance of signing him.

READ MORE: Former Tottenham scout tells Prem rivals ‘certainly’ don’t sign Spurs man in huge waste of money

Everton also keen on Sunderland duo, Newcastle star

As TEAMtalk first reported on March 27, Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil is also on Everton’s radar. They made an enquiry for Neil in January, as did West Ham, but Sunderland weren’t willing to entertain a transfer at the time.

We understand that Everton’s interest in Neil is led by owners, The Friedkin Group, so we could see a situation in which both the Toffees and sister club Roma bid for the Sunderland captain, as the Italian club are also keen to strengthen in midfield.

Whether Neil will be available this summer will likely depend on if Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League. They will face Sheffield United in the play-off final, after beating Coventry City in the semi-final.

The 23-year-old has made 46 Championship appearances this season and is one of several who could leave Sunderland if they miss out on promotion.

Neil’s contract expires at the end of next season and unless an extension is signed, will be available for the right price in the upcoming transfer window. An extension is more likely if Sunderland make the jump to the Premier League.

As reported on March 27, Neil’s Sunderland teammate, Chris Rigg, is admired by David Moyes and he would love to bring him to Everton. The 17-year-old midfielder has notched four goals and one assist in 44 Championship games this term and is also liked by Manchester United.

Knight, Neil and Rigg are three interesting midfield targets for Everton. Also shortlisted is Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff, who could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

DON’T MISS: The lowball fee Newcastle want for Sean Longstaff with Leeds, Man Utd, Everton poised to pounce

IN FOCUS: Jason Knight vs Chris Rigg