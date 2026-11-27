Paul Mendy has quickly established himself as one of Serie A’s most promising young forwards and is attracting serious attention, with Everton and Inter Milan both showing interest, TEAMtalk understands.

The 19-year-old Senegalese striker has broken into Cagliari’s first team after arriving from Senegal in 2025, and has already shown goalscoring instincts and strong physical presence at a high level.

Mendy, a 6ft5 left-footed forward, has only scored four goals in 23 games for Cagliari so far, but his performances have left a lasting impression on scouts.

Inter Milan have been the most active in tracking Mendy, with scouts in attendance on multiple occasions to watch him, and sources describe the Serie A giants as frontrunners to sign him.

Inter have produced detailed and positive reports on his attributes and potential. The club view him as a longer-term option rather than an immediate starting option, and a formal move could depend on developments elsewhere in their squad.

AC Milan have also been linked with Mendy, with some suggesting their interest could be explored in connection with separate talks involving young Italian striker Francesco Camarda.

Neither Milan club is understood to have yet made an official approach but sources believe Inter are likely to move, so Everton must move decisively if they are to win the race.

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Everton on the backfoot in Paul Mendy race

Everton are understood to be monitoring Mendy, and we have consistently reported that signing a new striker is a top priority for the Toffees.

David Moyes’ side regard Mendy as a cost-effective long-term prospect who could eventually support their attack, but sources indicate they are unlikely to pursue a deal in January.

Everton are instead targeting an experienced striker capable of making an immediate impact in the Premier League in the next window, whereas Mendy still requires further development.

They are not the only Premier League side tracking Mendy, but a bid from England is seen as less likely than one from a Serie A side in January.

Mendy’s impressive performances since moving to Italy have heightened the interest. Cagliari responded by handing him a new contract last month, which runs until 2031, and therefore strengthens their negotiating position.

For now, the interest remains at the scouting stage. No formal bids have been placed and Cagliari are happy to continue developing him in Serie A.

With his combination of height, mobility and goal threat, however, Mendy’s name is likely to remain on the radar of clubs looking to invest in young talent.

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