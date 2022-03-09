Everton are reportedly vying with Wolves for the capture of Brazilian ace Pedrinho from Shakhtar Donetsk.

On Monday, FIFA announced measures allowing players at Ukrainian and Russian clubs to leave without any consequences, following Russia’s invasion of their European neighbours. The decision came after dozens of footballers fled Ukraine for countries such as Poland, Hungary and Slovakia.

The Ukrainian league has been suspended indefinitely, although Russia’s Premier League is back in action after a winter break.

One of the players affected by the conflict is Brazil U23 international Pedrinho, who is searching for a new club and wants his future to be finalised by Friday.

According to Goodison News, who cite reports in Brazil, Everton are one of the clubs preparing to make an approach.

The South American, who mainly operates on the right wing, has already spoken with Sao Paulo chief Rogerio Ceni about a return to his home country.

Everton plot Pedrinho signing

Despite this, Everton are keen to engineer a deal. And they could partner Pedrinho with compatriot Richarlison in attack.

However, the impact of Wolves boss Bruno Lage could prove vital. He signed Pedrinho during his spell in charge of Benfica, giving the player his first shot at European football.

Lage remains in Pedrinho’s ‘favour’, as they have a good relationship. In addition, there would be no language barrier as Wolves have plenty of Portuguese stars in their ranks.

Pedrinho would be a welcome addition to either Premier League squad, especially at such an important stage of the season. Wolves are in the mix for European qualification, while Everton are being pulled into a relegation scrap.

Financial concern for Everton

Meanwhile, Everton would likely have to keep paying players their Premier League salaries even if they are relegated to the Championship, reports claim.

According to the Daily Mail, the contracts of the club’s players do not have clauses to reduce their basic salaries in the event of relegation.

Some smaller clubs would have such clauses to protect themselves in case of the drop. In Everton’s case, though, they could keep having to commit to some salaries worth in the region £100,000 per week.

That would not be economical when their revenues will decrease if they do go down. However, the Mail have also been informed that there are some clauses to protect them, even if Everton will not reveal the specifics due to confidentiality.

The Mail speculate that bonuses could be written off, for example. But in terms of their basic salaries, most members of the squad will still receive top-flight terms.

That is, of course, if they even remain at the club. Everton will potentially face an exodus of players if they suffer demotion.

