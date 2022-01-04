Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell thinks Philippe Coutinho has got what it takes to succeed at Everton.

The attacking midfielder had a successful five-year spell at Everton’s rivals Liverpool before leaving the Premier League in January 2018. Barcelona paid the Reds a reported £142million to sign the Brazil international.

However, Coutinho never really got going at the Nou Camp and soon lost his place in the first team. Following a loan at Bayern, he is now back at Barcelona and looking to revitalise his career.

Reports have put Everton in the mix to sign the 29-year-old, alongside Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Given his disappointing spell in Spain, it is clear to see why comparisons would be made with James Rodriguez.

The latter lost his place in Real Madrid’s team before joining the Toffees on a free transfer in September 2020.

Despite a bright start, Rodriguez flopped and was allowed to leave for Qatar in the summer.

But Campbell reckons Coutinho’s signing would not be a repeat of that situation. The pundit told Goodison News: “Coutinho knows the Premier League.

“He’s been across the way at Liverpool, he was a really, really top player for them. He’s gone to Barcelona, not quite worked out the way he liked.

Philippe Coutinho backed to succeed at Everton Pundit Kevin Campbell has backed Philippe Coutinho to succeed at Everton, should he join the Toffees

“He possesses the quality and focus to be a star in the Premier League – I don’t think it’s a James Rodriguez situation, I think he’s more accustomed to the Premier League.

“So, if it can happen, it’s another threat for an Everton side who could add to their attacking prowess.”

Wayne Rooney emerging as Everton replacement for under-pressure Rafael Benitez

New Everton signing ‘close’

Meanwhile, Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson looks likely to join Everton after a second bid from the Toffees.

According to Sky Sports, Rafa Benitez’s side have put forward a package worth £16m. This includes an initial £12m, plus £4m in add-ons.

The Liverpool Echo, meanwhile, claim Patterson’s arrival on Merseyside is ‘close’ after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

Everton are prioritising a new defender on the right side as Seamus Coleman enters the twilight years of his career. He has been a loyal servant to the club but is now 33 years old.

Patterson will be an exciting addition to the Everton squad. He is pushing for a starting spot at Ibrox, despite being just 20. The Scot is also comfortable playing at left-back.

READ MORE: Leicester ‘very interested’ in signing starlet wanted by Tottenham, Everton