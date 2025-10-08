Everton have officially announced that James Tarkowski has signed a two-year contract extension, and TEAMtalk understands that the Toffees are keen to follow that up with three new deals.

Tarkowski, 32, has been a vital player for Everton since joining the club as a free agent in 2022 following his departure from Burnley, and has now penned a deal valid until 2028.

This signals the star’s intention to see out his career with the Merseyside club. As vice captain, Tarkowski is a leader on and off the field, and given he rarely misses any games through injury, he looks set to remain a key player for years to come.

Before picking up a hamstring injury that saw him miss the final five games of last season, the twice-capped England international had made 111 consecutive Premier League appearances – the longest run of any outfield player at that time. He has started all nine of Everton’s games so far this term (all competitions).

“I’m super excited and proud to be an Everton player and to continue this journey,” Tarkowski told evertontv.

“It’s been a crazy few years with some big lows and some massive highs. We’ve managed to get through those tough times and hopefully now we’re on to more positive and exciting times ahead.”

With Tarkowski’s new deal now official, Everton are keen to tie down three more stars in the near future, and the trio are equally as important to David Moyes and his plans…

Everton pushing for triple agreement after Tarkowski deal announced

TEAMtalk reported on September 10 that Everton were planning to offer new contracts to Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, James Garner and Vitaliy Mkyolenko.

That remains the plan for the club, who are in active discussions with all three of the other stars.

Pickford, 31, remains Everton and England’s undisputed No 1 and is happy and settled in Merseyside, so everything points towards him penning new terms soon.

His current deal expires in 2027 but he is in talks over a new long-term deal that would see him commit the rest of his career to the Toffees.

Garner, 24, meanwhile, has been one of Everton’s standout performers this season and is gaining a reputation as a valuable utility man, having featured as a midfielder, left-back and right-back so far – playing well in all three positions.

Moyes has heaped praise on the former Manchester United man in interviews, and believes he has the quality to force his way into the England team.

Garner’s current contract expires at the end of this season. It isn’t clear whether Everton have the option to extend this by another year, but in any case, he is expected to pen an extension with the Toffees in the coming weeks. He is happy for the club and has come on leaps and bounds under Moyes.

And finally, TEAMtalk understands that Everton remain keen to also tie down Mykolenko to a contract extension, with the 26-year-old’s contract currently set to expire next summer.

Mykolenko is one of the first names on the team sheet for Everton when fit, though he is the only natural left-back option Moyes has at his disposal.

Everton are keen to add another left-back to their squad but value Mykolenko highly and a new contract is also in the pipeline for him.

Latest Everton news: Man Utd star linked / Celtic forward eyed

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed that Everton are keeping tabs on Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make a big impact at Old Trafford and finds himself out of the starting XI, and could be on the move in the January window.

Zirkzee is open to joining another Premier League side and West Ham are also interested in the Dutch international.

In other news, Everton have been linked with a move for Celtic forward Daizen Maeda, who could be available for £25m in January, while Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus is also reportedly on their radar, while Tottenham star Richarlison continues to be linked with a return to the club.