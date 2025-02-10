Everton are planning for a big summer transfer window under new owners, The Friedkin Group, as David Moyes looks to build a team capable of challenging at the top end of the Premier League again.

The Toffees were forced to sack Sean Dyche after a poor start to the season but have bounced back under Moyes, with three wins in their last four league games.

Everton were hampered by PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) in January but TFG are set to back Moyes with several new additions next season, when they move to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

As we have consistently reported, Moyes is keen to add players with Premier League experience to his squad. They were hopeful of landing several targets last month, but instead chose to wait and give themselves more financial wiggle room for the summer.

Everton are more than happy with their goalkeeper situation and believe they have one of the best in Europe with Jordan Pickford, although decisions need to be made on back-up options Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic, who are out of contract in June.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton are looking at left-back targets to add cover for Vitaliy Mykolenko, who has been sharing duties with 39-year-old Ashley Young – another player out of contract in the summer.

They are also looking to strengthen in midfield, with the contracts of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye also coming to an end. However, sources state that the Toffees are keen to extend both player’s contracts.

Everton looking to strengthen midfield, winger options

As previously reported, Everton showed interest in Chelsea midfielders Carney Chukwuemeka and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in January, but ultimately were unable to sign either.

They are the kind of targets to look out for next summer, with Premier League experience being something Moyes is keen to add.

A new winger has been on Everton’s wish list for some time and as reported by TEAMtalk’s Everton insider Harry Watkinson, West Brom star Tom Fellows is one player they have their eye on.

Everton have a decision to make on right-winger Jesper Lindstrom, whose loan from Napoli has a buy option clause of around £18.5m. Jack Harrison’s loan from Leeds United, meanwhile, doesn’t include a buy option, and it remains to be seen what his future holds.

Everton growing in confidence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal

Sources close to the Toffees state that a new striker will also be a priority for Everton.

Moyes is keen to bring in more competition for Beto and the futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja remain uncertain.

Calvert-Lewin’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and TEAMtalk confirm that a renewal offer remains on the table from Everton. We understand that there is more optimism that Calvert-Lewin will extend, since Moyes’ reappointment at Goodison Park.

Broja, on the other hand, is yet to make his mark since joining from Chelsea on loan and is sidelined with an injury for the next three to four weeks.

His loan deal includes an option to buy clause of £30m and the feeling among sources is that he would have to start scoring goals frequently to earn a permanent deal with the Toffees.

