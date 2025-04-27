Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to back David Moyes in the summer transfer window, and the manager is eyeing a reunion with one of his former players at West Ham.

The Toffees have as many as 13 players (including five loanees) out of contract at the end of this season, so their squad could look very different when they step into their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Midfield will be an area Moyes looks to strengthen, with Abdoulaye Doucoure likely to be one of the departees. They are keen to keep Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is out of contract in June, but so far he hasn’t put pen to paper on an extension despite talks being held.

As reported by Alan Nixon, Moyes is ‘aiming’ to sign West Ham star Tomas Soucek this summer. The 30-year-old signed a new deal with the Hammers until 2027 in January last year, so he wouldn’t be a cheap addition.

However, Moyes is a ‘big fan since their time together at the Irons’ and ‘hopes his money men will give the go-ahead.’

Soucek, who can play as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, made 207 appearances under Moyes for West Ham and notched 33 goals and 11 assists. The Czech international played a key role in the Hammers’ Europa Conference League win and now Everton want to bring him in.

Soucek remains a key player for West Ham but hasn’t started as consistently under new boss Graham Potter.

Everton eyeing two West Ham stars

Other reports have suggested that it could take around £15m to lure Soucek away from the London Stadium. Everton need to improve all over the pitch, so whether they’d spend that much on a player in his 30s remains to be seen.

Soucek has the potential to be a smart addition though and interestingly, he isn’t the only West Ham player Everton have their eye on.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on April 14th, Everton are poised to reignite their interest in striker Evan Ferguson, who is on loan with the Hammers from Brighton.

Ferguson, 20, has long been touted to be a top prospect but his stint at West Ham hasn’t gone to plan so far after he’s failed to score in seven games.

Moyes is understood to be an admirer of the Republic of Ireland international and believes he could reignite his career at Everton.

Ferguson could be brought in to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is out of contract this summer, while fellow forward Armando Broja is set to return to Chelsea when his loan ends.

Another name on the Toffees’ striker shortlist is Monaco’s Mika Biereth, who has notched 12 goals in 16 games for the Ligue 1 side, but he would likely be a more expensive addition than Ferguson.

As for Soucek, no concrete approaches have been made by Everton yet but they are keeping tabs on his situation.

