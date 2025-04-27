Everton plot stunning FREE signing of Prem defender as double exit looms; Euro giants threaten

Everton are reportedly plotting a move for Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, who could be signed to cover for two players who could leave the Toffees this summer.

David Moyes will be backed by Everton’s new owners The Friedkin Group this summer and he needs to strengthen in multiple areas, with 13 players (including loanees) set to be out of contract at the end of the season.

Adding a new right-back will be on Moyes’ to-do list, with veteran duo Ashley Young and Seamus Coleman two of the players who are set to be free agents this summer. Nathan Patterson, meanwhile, has generally failed to impress when given an opportunity to play for the Toffees.

It remains to be seen whether Everton will open contract talks with either player, although there are murmurs that club captain Coleman could retire and take on a new role as a coach.

As reported by AfricaFoot, Brighton right-back Lamptey has been identified as a target by Everton. The 24-year-old is set to be out of contract in June and so far there has been no indication that he’ll sign an extension.

Lamptey is therefore set to be available on a free transfer this summer, which is beneficial for Everton in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules).

However, Everton face competition, with Dutch giants Ajax also very interested in signing Lamptey on a free, per the report.

Everton keen to strengthen at full-back

Moyes opted to start 23-year-old right-back Patterson in Everton’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, but the Scotsman got found out time and again and the performance may well have convinced the Toffees boss that he needs to bring in a new right-back.

Lamptey has plenty of experience in the Premier League having made 120 appearances for Brighton to date, scoring five goals and making 11 assists in the process.

The Ghanaian international seems ready to take on a new challenge and it remains to be seen whether he’ll opt to join Everton or head to Ajax or somewhere else to test himself abroad.

Interestingly, Lamptey isn’t the only Brighton player Everton are keen on, with striker Evan Ferguson, who is on loan with West Ham, also on their radar.

And as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on April 23rd, the Toffees are also keen to bring in a new left-back to compete with Vitaliy Mykolenko.

We understand that Everton are keeping tabs on Leicester City’s Victor Kristiansen, who has struggled with the Foxes but was excellent for former club Bologna.

A new centre-back is also a priority as Michael Keane looks set to leave. Burnley’s Maxime Esteve, Nottingham Forest loanee Andrew Omobamidele and Basaksehir’s Jerome Opoku are all on Everton’s shortlist.

