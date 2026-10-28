Everton plotting January move for red-hot Iceland striker as David Moyes eyes crucial addition

Everton are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson ahead of a potential January move, TEAMtalk understands.

The Icelandic international, who is captain of his national side, has attracted growing attention following his impressive performances in Spain, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Sunderland and Brentford also checking on his progress this season.

We understand that Everton are paying particularly close attention to the 22-year-old as they assess their options ahead of the January transfer window, with the Toffees among the clubs looking to strengthen their attacking ranks.

David Moyes has been left with only one recognised striker, Thierno Barry, after a calamitous summer window: Everton sold Beto to Fiorentina but failed to bring in a replacement.

The Toffees were close to signing Folarin Balogun from Monaco before that deal dramatically collapsed, while a last-ditch attempt to sign Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee also failed.

Oskarsson has been with Real Sociedad since 2024, when he joined the Spanish side from Danish giants FC Copenhagen.

He has since developed into an increasingly promising centre-forward, with his performances in LaLiga and on the international stage attracting interest from England, with Everton among his suitors.

READ NEXT – Everton plotting ambitious move for prolific German striker wanted by Newcastle, Leeds

Everton considering January move for Orri Oskarsson

Last season proved a significant breakthrough for Oskarsson, who scored nine goals in LaLiga and helped Sociedad lift the Copa del Rey.

His combination of physical presence, composure in front of goal and ability to lead the line has made him an appealing prospect for clubs seeking a long-term attacking option.

Standing at 6ft1in, Oskarsson is an imposing figure through the middle, while possessing the technical qualities required to operate in Spain’s top flight. He has carried his progress into the new campaign, scoring three goals in eight appearances in LaLiga.

His form for Iceland has further strengthened his growing reputation. Oskarsson has scored five goals in six international appearances this year, underlining his ability to deliver at senior level and adding to the interest in his services.

Everton are understood to be among the clubs keeping a particularly close watch as they consider potential striker additions for January. The Merseyside club are assessing options in the market, with Oskarsson emerging as one of the forwards attracting their attention.

However, the Toffees are not alone in their admiration.

We understand that Tottenham, Newcastle, Sunderland and Brentford have all checked on the Icelandic frontman this season as they continue to assess attacking targets.

READ MORE – Man Utd star makes ‘clear’ decision on leaving as INEOS turn to Everton star as replacement – ‘on his way’