Everton are considering a January move for AZ Alkmaar and Republic of Ireland striker Troy Parrott, TEAMtalk understands, and may have an advantage over three Premier League rivals as interest in his signature ramps up.

The 23-year-old’s heroic performances for Ireland have kept their World Cup dream alive. A brace against Portugal and a hat-trick against Hungary led to two wins that have seen the side qualify for the play-offs for next year’s competition.

Everton, meanwhile, are mulling over whether to bring in a new striker in January, and sources confirm that Parrott is on their shortlist.

David Moyes is considering bringing in more competition for Beto and summer signing Thierno Barry. Beto has scored just once in the Premier League this term, while Barry is yet to find the net since his move from Villarreal for around £27m.

The Toffees are confident that Barry, 23, will prove to be a success and are willing to be patient while he adapts to English football. But that doesn’t rule out a striker signing.

Parrott left Tottenham for AZ in the summer of 2024 and so far, he has notched an impressive 33 goals in 61 appearances for the Dutch side. He seems to be getting better as he gains experience, and there is growing interest from the Premier League, with Everton one of four confirmed suitors.

AZ are yet to put a price tag on Parrott. He is contracted until 2029, which puts them in a strong negotiating position. Spurs also inserted a 20 percent sell-on clause in his contract when he left, so they are set to benefit from any future sale.

FOUR Prem clubs keen on Ireland hero

TEAMtalk understands that along with Everton, Leeds, Crystal Palace and Wolves are all interested in Parrott.

We have previously revealed that Leeds considered a summer move for the Irishman and he remains on their radar.

The Premier League quartet are all keen to strengthen their striker options this winter and we could see them converge on several targets.

Everton could have the advantage should they decide to move for Parrott, though, as the forward is reportedly a Toffees supporter. Parrott also plays alongside two Everton stars for Ireland – club captain Seamus Coleman and Jake O’Brien. These could be their ace cards if multiple clubs make bids for Parrott.

However, he isn’t the only striker that Moyes’ side are keeping tabs on.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher confirmed in an update yesterday (November 19) that Everton have serious interest in Ivan Toney.

The 29-year-old is desperate to return to the Premier League in January and has asked to leave Saudi side Al-Nassr. Toney would also be willing to take a large pay cut on his current £400,000 per week wages to make a move feasible.

Everton are understood to be in the mix to sign Toney but face competition from Tottenham, with Thomas Frank keen on a reunion with the former Brentford talisman.

Parrott and Toney are two players for Evertonians to keep an eye on ahead of the January window, when Moyes will be given funds to play with by the Toffees’ hierarchy.

This article was written with additional information from TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher.

