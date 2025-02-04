Everton remain interested in West Brom star Tom Fellows but didn’t submit a deadline day bid for him, contrary to reports, while they could face competition for him in the summer.

The Toffees had a quiet January window, with their only signing being midfielder Charly Alcaraz, who made a loan switch to Goodison Park from Flamengo.

David Moyes had wanted to strengthen in attack, particularly with a new striker to cover for injured duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Armando Broja, but ultimately Everton were unable to bring in the right target.

They have also looked at winger options over the past month and as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in August, West Brom star Fellows is one of the players on Everton’s shortlist.

Various outlets claimed on deadline day that Everton had submitted late bids of £10m and £15m for Fellows, however, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that those claims are wide of the mark.

Despite the Toffees being big admirers of the 21-year-old, no bid was lodged, as they focused on completing a deal for Alcaraz and looking for any last-ditch striker opportunities.

West Brom were also very reluctant to allow a key player like Fellows to leave mid-season as they push for promotion from the Championship, but the winger is still someone to keep an eye on for the summer.

Everton, Brighton interested in Tom Fellows – sources

Fellows has played a major role in West Brom’s success this season. He’s made 30 Championship appearances so far, scoring two goals and contributing 10 assists in the process – the most assists of any player in the division.

Everton’s scouts have been in attendance for many of Fellows’ games this term and they have been very impressed with his performances, unsurprisingly.

Everton are keen to add a creative right-winger to their squad and Fellows fits the profile perfectly. His value is only expected to increase and that is something that appeals to the Toffees too.

However, the Merseyside club are not alone in their interest, with Brighton also understood to be very interested in the youngster.

The Seagulls have several Championship stars on their radar and made a late attempt to sign Sunderland winger Tommy Watson, which was swiftly rejected.

Reports suggest that it could take up to £20m to sign Fellows in the summer. He is under contract with West Brom until 2027, and he will be much more difficult to sign if the Baggies secure promotion to the Premier League.

Everton and Brighton, therefore, will be hoping that West Brom miss out on a play-off spot this season.

The Toffees will be more free to spend in the summer after the current PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) cycle ends, and several additions are expected, while eight first-team stars are set to be out of contract come the end of the season.

