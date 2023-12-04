Everton points deduction: Expert reveals chances of SECOND points penalty as Moshiri prepares big announcement

The prospect of Everton facing another points penalty on top of their already difficult-to-stomach sanction of minus 10 points by the Premier League has been revealed by a football financial expert.

The Toffees were bubbling along nicely this season until the Premier League imposed a 10-point deduction last month after being found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules. That saw Sean Dyche’s side slip into the relegation zone and there was a short period on Saturday when Everton actually fell to the bottom of the table before their hard-fought 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

All the same, the Merseysiders certainly feel hard done by over the punishment, which was decided upon following a near three-year investigation.

But Everton have launched an appeal over the penalty and hope to get the punishment quoshed, or at the least reduced. To that end, Jamie Carragher has thrown their weight behind them, while Gary Neville has also turned the heat up on Manchester City while also defending the Toffees.

In the meantime, though, Everton are living with their new reality and having to deal with uncomfortable reports suggesting up to seven of their star names could be lured away from Goodison Park over the course of the next two transfer windows.

Meanwhile, Premier League clubs have until the end of December to publish their accounts for the 2022/23 season, with Everton’s announcement due in the next few days.

Worryingly, if the club’s losses exceed the £105m limit set by the Premier League for a three-year period, then Everton would be in line to face another points penalty on top of the 10 they have already received.

Everton backed to avoid further points penalty

However, financial expert Kieran Maguire is confident Everton will have their balance sheets in line and will further sanctions.

Explaining what he’s heard, Maguire told Football Insider that he expects Everton’s losses, suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be halved and he expects owner Farhad Moshiri, who has also worked to reduce the club’s wage bill, to easily avoid another penalty.

“I’m slightly more relaxed than other observers in relation to Everton’s non-compliance with the three-year period ending June 2023,” Maguire said.

“Part of this is that under the Premier League rules, the two seasons affected by Covid-19 have the losses added together and halved.

“Everton would have put in for substantial Covid-related adjustments in respect of that period of time.

“2022 was a better year for the club on the back of the sale of Richarlison and the sale of Anthony Gordon which represented pure profit.

“So while I suspect it will be squeaky bum time, I don’t think the club will be on the wrong side of the £105million allowed loss.

“Other players on huge pay packets such as James Rodriguez have been shifted off the wage bill.

“It won’t be easy, but I’m hopeful that Everton will have been fully aware of the scrutiny they were under and have been cautious on their spending.”

Sean Dyche, meanwhile, continues to focus on on-field matters, with Everton next in action when they host Newcastle on Thursday, before they tackle Chelsea, also at Goodison, on Sunday.

