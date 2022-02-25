Predicted Everton team for game against Manchester City: Returning duo could give Lampard big lift

Following an up and down run of late, the predicted Everton team to face Manchester City could see the Toffees boosted by a returning duo.

Frank Lampard looked to have his Everton side off to a good start when he arrived at the club. Indeed, they beat Brentford in the FA Cup, and swept Leeds United aside via a 3-0 thumping.

However, the Toffees also lost a league game against Newcastle United 3-1. What’s more, they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against Southampton last time out.

That being said, Lampard’s side could be boosted by a returning pair of stars, something he mentioned ahead of the match.

“With [Abdoulaye] Doucoure and [Demarai] Gray, they’re both training with us and in the squad. The issue for me is if they start. I’ll have to decide whether they’re ready to start. But it’s good to have them back,” said Lampard.

The Everton boss also claimed he is trying to keep spirits high, no matter what the result.

“It’s quite simple for me, it’s important you’re never too low after defeats or too high after victories,” added Lampard. “You’ve got to go on the training ground and work, we’ve been working across the board on that.

Last time out – Southampton 2-0 Everton

Michael Keane paired with Mason Holgate in the heart of defence; Yerry Mina is out with a thigh injury.

Jonjoe Kenny played at left-back as Vitaliy Mykolenko had been ruled out with Covid-19. Seamus Coleman occupied his usual berth on the right.

The midfield saw Allan play alongside Donny van de Beek. Either side of them was Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – who is yet to score since returning from injury – partnered Richarlison up top.

Predicted Everton team against Manchester City

Jordan Pickford is likely to retain his spot in goal. The defence could still feature Coleman, Holgate and Keane, though Mykolenko could feature at left-back.

The midfield could see Van de Beek partner Allan once more. Andros Townsend could replace Iwobi, who has been out of form, and Gordon could again start on the left. Both Doucoure and Gray could have an impact from the bench if Lampard opts for caution.

The front two could will be Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison with the pair hopeful of getting in amongst the goals on a more regular basis.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Townsend, Allan, Van de Beek, Gordon; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

