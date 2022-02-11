Predicted Everton team for trip to Leeds: Injury concerns force Frank Lampard into changes

A number of injury concerns mean that the predicted Everton team to face Leeds will see Frank Lampard forced into further changes in his side.

The Toffees have endured a poor run of form in the league of late. Indeed, they have not won a game in the Premier League since their surprise 2-1 victory over Arsenal in December.

Furthermore, Lampard’s first Premier League match saw his side turned over 3-1 by relegation-threatened Newcastle United.

The manager revealed he will be forced into more changes for the upcoming match in his recent press conference.

“Yerry Mina is an unfortunate (quadriceps) injury which will probably be between 8-10 weeks,” he said.

“[Demarai] Gray won’t be fit for Leeds, hoping he’ll be back for next week, [Fabian] Delph is a couple of weeks away, [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin is in the squad for tomorrow.”

What’s more, Vitaliy Mykolenko is also still out, so Everton are down to the bare bones for the near fixture.

Last time out – Newcastle 3-1 Everton

Mina was joined by Michael Keane and goalscorer Mason Holgate as a back three, given Mykolenko’s absence.

Andre Gomes and Allan formed a two-man partnership in the middle of the park.

Andros Townsend and Seamus Coleman were both utilised in fairly unfamiliar positions, playing as wing-backs.

Richarlison was the lone striker, with Gray and Anthony Gordon in behind.

Predicted Everton team against Leeds

Jordan Pickford will likely continue in goal, but the injury Mina sustained means the back three – which they could continue with given there is no left-back available – will likely consist of Jarrad Branthwaite, along with Keane and Holgate.

Coleman and Townsend should continue at the wing-back positions, with Gomes and Allan through the middle.

The absence of Gray will prompt a change, and Donny Van de Beek may get his first Toffees start in an advanced position, along with young star Gordon. Dele Alli is another contender to take that spot, though Lampard singled out Alli specifically as one who may need to bide their time this season.

While Calvert-Lewin is in the squad, Richarlison may start up top alone again.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Branthwaite, Keane, Holgate; Coleman, Gomes, Allan, Townsend; Gordon, Van de Beek; Richarlison