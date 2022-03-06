Following a tough run of form, the predicted Everton team to face Tottenham could see Frank Lampard boost his side by bringing back a pair of stars.

Everton have endured an up-and-down time since Lampard took over at the club. While they have reached the FA Cup quarter finals with wins over Boreham Wood and Brentford, their league form is yet to truly improve.

The Toffees have won one league game during Lampard’s tenure, a 3-0 victory over Leeds United last month. However, they have lost to Southampton and Manchester City since then, no thanks to a questionable VAR decision in the latter tie.

Lampard is hopeful that his side will be boosted by a returning pair of stars for the next game.

“[Demarai] Gray was due to play against Boreham Wood but had a fever,” he said ahead of the match.

Lampard is also “hopeful” that Dominic Calvert-Lewin be back.

Gray has scored six goals this season, and Calvert-Lewin netted in three games on the bounce before his injury. The pair returning will of course increase the Toffees’ attacking threat.

Last time out – Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

Asmir Begovic started in net. The three centre-back positions were filled by Jonjoe Kenny, Michael Keane and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Nathan Patterson and Vitaliy Mykolenko – who captained the side – played as the wing-backs, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure the central midfielders.

Andros Townsend and Anthony Gordon occupied the wide positions.

Salomon Rondon played up top, and scored his second and third goals in an Everton shirt.

Predicted Everton team against Tottenham

There are likely to be a host of changes in the Everton camp, due to rotation last game, and returning stars being available.

Jordan Pickford could start in goal, with Mason Holgate and Michael Keane at centre-back. Seamus Coleman could play right-back, with Mykolenko on the left again.

The midfield will likely feature three central players; they could be Donny van de Beek, Allan and Doucoure.

Gray could return, alongside Richarlison and Anthony Gordon. Calvert-Lewin might not be fit enough to start, but could come on off the bench.

Predicted Everton XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; van de Beek, Allan, Doucoure; Gray, Richarlison, Gordon

