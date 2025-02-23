Everton are reportedly interested in Marseille winger Luis Henrique but could face competition from Newcastle United for his signature this summer.

The Toffees are preparing for a big summer window, with up to eight players potentially leaving the club who’ll need replacing as David Moyes looks to turn their fortunes around.

Moyes has done a sensational job since being reappointed Everton manager, with his team undefeated in their last six Premier League games, winning four and picking up 14 points in the process.

With Everton now very likely to still be a Premier League club next season, they are in a position to begin seriously looking at targets for the summer.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, reporting for TBR Football, Everton are considering a move for Marseille winger Henrique this summer.

The report claims that Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 23-year-old’s situation with a view to a potential swoop in the summer.

Henrique has notched seven goals and four assists in 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille this season, featuring in all of the French club’s league games so far.

Everton want a new winger this summer

As reported earlier this week, Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to make a host of major decisions in the coming weeks, as their 100-day review of the club comes to an end.

TFG are on the hunt for a new CEO and Leeds’ Ander Kinnear is a top target, and they will decide whether to offer players on expiring contracts – of which there are eight – extensions.

A decision will also be made on sporting director Kevin Thelwell, who is also out of contract in the summer. Many consider him to have done an outstanding job in very difficult circumstances, but some mistakes have been made, too.

Once Everton have decided which players are staying and who their sporting director will be moving forward, that’s when the real work will begin ahead of the summer window.

A new winger will be one of the priorities for Moyes. His first choice options so far have been Jesper Lindstrom and Iliman Ndiaye, although Ndiaye is currently sidelined with a knee injury, which has meant Leeds loanee Jack Harrison has started the last two games.

Everton can sign Napoli loanee Lindstrom if they trigger his £18.5m buy option and sources state that they considering doing so.

There is less certainty surrounding Harrison though, as his loan deal doesn’t include a buy option – a decision will have to be made on him.

But even if Everton keep Lindstrom and Harrison, the feeling among sources is that Everton could look to sign a new winger regardless.

Henrique fits the profile they’re looking for: Young, direct and creative with high potential, which could allow Everton to sell him for a profit down the line.

It will be interesting to see if Everton do make a concrete approach for Henrique in the coming weeks.

We also understand that West Brom youngster Tom Fellows is another player the Toffees are keeping a close eye on.

