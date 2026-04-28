Everton have added Feyenoord star Ayase Ueda to their striker shortlist ahead of the summer, with TEAMtalk sources confirming rival interest from three other Premier League sides.

The 27-year-old Japanese international has notched a very impressive 26 goals across all competitions for the Dutch giants this season, and he could be set for a switch to England.

After arriving in 2023 for a club-record €10million (£8.7m / $11.7m) fee, Ueda needed time to adapt to European football, registering a modest return of 12 goals across his first two campaigns.

However, his form has exploded this term, with the centre-forward now flourishing as the focal point of Feyenoord’s attack. He also looks set to flourish at the World Cup, having scored 16 goals in 38 appearances for Japan so far.

TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed this morning that scouts from Everton, Leeds United, Tottenham and Brighton have all been tracking Ueda closely.

We understand the quartet are all weighing up potential moves for Ueda this summer – and the Toffees are certainly in need of more firepower in attack.

David Moyes wants more competition for Beto and Thierno Barry, with the latter struggling for consistency since his arrival last summer, and Ueda is one of four confirmed targets.

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Everton in race to sign Japanese international

I reported on Monday how Everton retain interest in Chelsea’s Liam Delap, Bologna’s Santiago Castro and AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott, with all three strikers under consideration ahead of the summer.

Everton owners, The Friedkin Group, plan an ambitious approach to the summer market, and a new forward is very much seem as a top priority at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

However, Everton are planning to strengthen all over the pitch as they prepare to build on a campaign of progress that sees them still in with a shout of European qualification.

We understand that Everton want to bring in a new right-back, left-back, centre-back, midfielder, and winger.

How much they can spend on a new centre-forward will hinge on their outlay on bolstering in those other positions.

Feyenoord are yet to put a formal price tag on Ueda, though Transfermarkt value him at €15million (£13m / $17.5m). This seems on the low side, given his importance to the Dutch club.

He is a player to watch closely as we approach the summer window. The Toffees’ striker hunt is still in its early stages, though, so more targets are likely to emerge.

Moyes generally prefers players with Premier League experience, but with quality strikers hard to come by, Everton could look abroad once again to strengthen up front.

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