Former Everton captain Kevin Campbell gives his thoughts on a potential relegation scrap for Everton, believing the side must improve.

Everton started the season strongly, sitting comfortably in the top half of the Premier League after gaining 10 points from four games. They also held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in early October.

However, of late the side have begun a downward spiral. Indeed, they have lost four of their last five fixtures, and are now 11th in the league.

Speaking to Goodison News, Campbell provides his opinion on the possibility that Everton could become embroiled in a relegation scrap.

“No, I don’t think so because when Everton have their top team out, they can give anyone a game in the Premier League; they’ve proven it over the years,” he said.

However, Campbell does agree that the squad could do with some reinforcements to guarantee that does not happen.

“Maybe Rafa Benitez will have to be a bit clever and do some loan deals because, at the end of the day, he has to start shaping this team because he can’t be happy with what he’s seeing or what the results are,” he said.

“So the only way to rectify those things is to get players back fit and to get new players in to beef the squad up.”

Paddy Kenny thinks an Everton move for Donny Van De Beek makes sense Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels Everton should once again attempt to sign Donny Van De Beek from Manchester United.

Indeed, injuries to the likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure – who started the season in red-hot form – are hindering the Toffees. What’s more, the long-term absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was so prolific last season, is a big blow.

The return of some injured players should help the side climb back up the table. However, after their good start to the season, the position they currently find themselves in is a precarious and frankly unexpected one.

Everton Prem signing would boost squad

Everton would be given a boost were they to sign Donny van de Beek from Manchester United. Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny feels a deal ‘makes sense’.

Indeed, Van de Beek became a fringe player at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As such, a move to another side like Everton, who were interested over the summer, makes sense.

“If you have the chance to go to Everton, where you can get first-team football, why not?” Kenny said.

Van de Beek would surely gain more playing time there. What’s more, he would be one of the highest quality players in the Everton side.