Everton punish Leeds, with Lampard lift-off shown by stunning stat which is bad reading for Bielsa

Frank Lampard enjoyed a fantastic home Premier League debut as Everton manager, his side easing to a 3-0 win over Leeds United at Goodison Park.

Lampard’s first match in charge saw the Toffees put four past Brentford in the FA Cup. But following a 3-1 defeat to Newcastle, the manager demanded a response in his first top-flight game in charge at the club’s home ground.

And against Leeds, Lampard got it. Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane put Everton 2-0 up inside 25 minutes. In the second half, meanwhile, Anthony Gordon put the game to bed with a third.

Leeds had more possession overall, but failed to convert their big chances – unlike the ruthless Toffees who could have scored more.

The result moved Everton five points above the relegation zone ahead of Norwich and Newcastle’s matches. Leeds, though, are now only a point ahead of Lampard’s side.

Everton were on the front foot straight away, with Gordon having two early shots.

And following an injury blow for Leeds and Stuart Dallas – a star performer for Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa – the hosts took the lead.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed his effort from Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek’s cross. However, Coleman was on hand to head home for his first goal since May 2019.

Goodison Park subsequently erupted and the fans’ response drove Everton on. Indeed, they seemingly won every second ball and their midfield dominated in the first half.

Rodrigo responded for Leeds by hitting the crossbar, but Everton did not get unsettled and instead doubled their lead.

Gordon whipped in a fantastic free-kick and centre-back Keane got above his man to power a header past Illan Meslier.

Rodrigo again hit the bar while Raphinha almost played Jack Harrison in, but Everton were firmly on top – despite having less possession in the first half.

Overall, there were seven shots on target in the first half – all going to Everton. In a more telling stat for Lampard‘s instant impact, Everton scored more than once in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since February 2021.

It is bad reading for Bielsa, though, as that last match was also against Leeds.

Bielsa reacted at half time by bringing off Raphinha and Mateusz Klich for Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw, respectively.

Daniel James led the Leeds charge for a fight-back. But after a wild shot over the bar, he was clattered by Jordan Pickford in another bout of bad luck.

Leeds continued to dominate possession, but could do little with it as Rodrigo also blazed over.

Everton see through vital win over Leeds

Lampard’s first change saw him bring Dele Alli on for his home debut for his new club.

Six minutes after the substitution, Gordon made it 3-0 when, supplied by Allan, a deflected shot by Richarlison hit Gordon on the way in.

Lampard then introduced Anwar El Ghazi for his Everton debut and Salomon Rondon also came on.

Alli and Rondon combined when the latter hit a volley late on from Alli’s cross late on. However Meslier tipped it away fantastically.

The result has eased the pressure on Lampard, whose side face Southampton next Saturday.

Leeds’ schedule does not get any easier, though, with Manchester United up next before matches against Liverpool, Tottenham and Leicester.