Rafael Benitez is laying down some tough criteria amid claims Everton are considering the appointment of a director of football to replace Marcel Brands.

The Toffees arrested their recently wobbly form with a barnstorming 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday night. The result was a much-needed tonic for Everton, who had gone into the game under plenty of scrutiny. Indeed, amid some speculation over Benitez’s future, it was director of football Marcel Brands who ultimately walked.

Indeed, the Dutchman ultimately paid the price for a £300m spend under his watch that ultimately left Everton no better off. It also resulted in new boss Benitez having just £1.7m to spend over the summer window.

As a result of his departure though, more power has been put in Benitez’s hands. Indeed, the wily Spaniard will have much more of a say on Toffees transfer matters.

However, reports suggest Everton could yet appoint a replacement for Brands.

That could dilute Benitez’s powers once again. That said, he insists that’s a possibility he’s very much open to and he claims a new man could come in with his blessing.

Benitez, though, is adamant that Everton need to get the appointment right.

“I have been in football so many years. Normally in Spain and Italy you have a director of football. I don’t have any issue with a director of football,” said Benitez, who is well known for wanting control at all levels at his clubs.

“It’s just to make sure we choose the right one for Everton, and then hopefully we can be successful with that.

“My main job is to concentrate on the games, that is very clear. But at the same time, the club is trying to manage the new structure.

“Obviously you keep an eye on that, but my priority is just the games.

“We have conversations all the time, it’s one thing we’re doing regularly. We’re talking about ideas and after the owner and the board will decide which way they want to go.

“At the moment for me it’s giving my feedback if I have to do it, and concentrating on the games.”

Benitez getting creative again in January

Brands’ departure means, for the interim at least, Benitez will be in charge of transfers for the January window.

That said, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray – signed for a combined £1.7million in the summer – have been two of Everton’s better performers.

As such, their performances give more weight to Benitez’s argument.

However, the club remains hamstrung by Financial Fair Play constraints and so Benitez will have to get creative again.

“We know more or less what we want, the point is getting what you want,” he added.

“The transfer window is always difficult, but January is even more. We’re trying to concentrate on the games that we have now ahead, while at the same time keeping an eye on the transfer window.”

