Everton boss Rafa Benitez has opened up about Richarlison’s angry reaction to being substituted against Crystal Palace.

The Toffees were beaten 3-1 in a tense match at Selhurst Park. Goals from Conor Gallagher and James Tomkins put the hosts in the driving seat.

Richarlison, who was having little impact up front, was then hauled off and replaced by Benitez favourite Salomon Rondon. But the decision did not sit well with the player or Everton fans.

Richarlison held his arms in the air before trudging off the pitch. Benitez was seen shaking his head, all while the Everton faithful booed the change.

Rondon went on to score for the Merseysiders. However, his goal did not spark any form of comeback as Gallagher’s second of the match ensured all three points remained in south London.

Benitez told BBC Sport after the game: “We were dangerous on the counter. After a mistake we conceded a goal then it’s more difficult to change things. We conceded another goal, another mistake.

“When we scored we had a couple of chances and didn’t take them. We made another mistake and conceded another goal. It’s something we need to learn.

“With VAR, it’s happening to us two or three times, crucial decisions not in our favour. Something could be more fair for us to get something.

“We were there, we were pushing. We had a couple of chances. It’s a pity. The team were fighting. With more accuracy in the final third, the team is working hard. The reaction was there today.”

Benitez was then quizzed on Richarlison’s actions. He revealed a hidden injury was the main reason for the sub: “It’s impossible to explain every situation. Allan was working so hard at the end of the game a few days ago with a problem, he couldn’t be here.

“Richarlison has a problem with his calf. We knew and were trying to protect him at half time. He wanted to try to carry on. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin we cannot take this risk [of Richarlison aggravating his problem]. We put a player who was fresh on. He knew, we knew he wasn’t fully fit.

“It wasn’t helping with the arms [Richarlison looking annoyed]. I said we could change him at half time and nothing would happen. He wasn’t doing too much in the second half.”

‘We shot ourselves in the foot’ – Godfrey

Meanwhile, defender Ben Godfrey said: “We had a great result Monday and we were coming here with confidence. We’re gutted we didn’t get anything from the game.

“We know the standards we set for ourselves and that might have been below par. We have to dust ourselves down and go again. The lads are disappointed.

“We’re not happy about any of the goals. We always believe we can keep them out but it’s something we need to learn from quickly or we’ll be punished again.

“Started slow and we shouldn’t need that wake up call, that second chance to get going. We shot ourselves in the foot but that’s football sometimes and we have to learn fast.”

