Benitez sympathetic towards Everton fan frustration amid winless run

Everton boss Rafa Benitez has admitted he ‘understands’ the frustration felt by some fans amid their three-game winless run.

The Toffees started the season brightly, picking up wins against the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Burnley. However, their form has stagnated in recent weeks.

They drew 1-1 with Manchester United before losing to West Ham and Watford in their last two matches. The defeat to Claudio Ranieri’s men was particularly disappointing.

Former Toffees outcast Josh King bagged a hat-trick in a shock 5-2 result at Goodison Park. The defeat for Benitez and co led to boos which rang around the stadium at full-time.

The manager is unlikely to be given as much time as his predecessors. Everton chiefs knew they were rolling the dice when hiring the former Liverpool boss.

When asked about the supporter dissatisfaction, Benitez told a press conference: “Football is very emotional so you can understand the frustration. I was really disappointed after the game.

“My job is to be sure we analyse what is going on and try to find the solutions. We are working on that and this is just part of the job. After so many years I am used to doing it.”

Benitez also revealed where his team struggled against Watford. “The first thing was to analyse why, after winning 2-1, we could concede in the way we conceded,” he added.

“We did really bad, that’s the first analysis. Why is very clear: we didn’t win tackles, we were in bad positions, we didn’t attack the ball when we had to defend – too many things when you put them together.

“I think it is something they can understand and maybe it is not something difficult to correct.

“You have to make sure you are strong enough. It depends on each player and the character and characteristics of each player, but there are some principles we have to do well and we have to go back to the basics.”

The Spaniard will be hoping for a vast improvement in his players on Monday. They travel to the West Midlands to face Bruno Lage’s Wolves at 20:00.

Meanwhile, a report from online outlet Football Insider claims Everton fans should be worried about Benitez’s future.

They write that he is the number one target for Newcastle’s new owners. The Magpies want to install Benitez to lead them into a new, highly successful era.

The 61-year-old managed at St James’ Park between March 2016 and June 2019. He was loved by pretty much all of the Newcastle faithful, something which cannot be said for Everton.

When quizzed on the rumours of a return earlier this month, Benitez said: “I have a lot of friends and they were asking me the same question. From day one, I was talking to the board here and they have nothing to worry about.”

It looks like Newcastle chiefs may have to admit defeat in the early stages of their managerial pursuit. Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are currently in the running.

