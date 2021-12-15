Rafael Benitez has said that Everton have already begun work on improving the squad in the January transfer window, with the board ready to invest.

The Toffees were left in an uncertain situation in the summer following Carlo Ancelotti’s shock departure. They looked to have turned a significant corner by bringing in former Liverpool boss Benitez.

Despite an impressive start in the Premier League, though, Everton have suffered poor form in recent months.

Indeed, the 2-1 win over Arsenal earlier this month was their first for over two months. The result has not changed the mood too much, though, with the 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace showing more problems.

Benitez struggled to sanction any big-money deals in the summer transfer window. January’s market will be the same because of Financial Fair Play concerns.

However, speaking in Wednesday’s press conference, Benitez insisted that the club’s board “already knew” that they have to help improve the squad.

He added: “When I talked with the owner, chairman and chief executive – nearly every day, we are talking about what we want to do and are already doing for the future.

So we are not just talking about the present, we are concerned about that because we want to do, but we are talking about the future and thinking about January.

“Not just January, after January we’re thinking about what we can do to make the team stronger.

“This squad was using 16 players, so we have to make sure we’re strong enough. For this January transfer window we have to be ready, and for the future too.

“The conversations are quite positive and more constructive about what we want to do, what we are doing now already, and support.

They know this is a difficult time and we have to stick together.”

Benitez insisted that he is looking for a player who can improve Everton straight away. However, he said that he will also consider players for the future.

Benitez talks Everton reality

However, there is still a long way to go – at least with the match schedule – before the transfer window opens.

The Toffees play Chelsea on Thursday and also face Leicester, Burnley and Newcastle before the turn of the year.

Benitez said of his side’s situation: “The second half against Crystal Palace, we were on top of them.

“The reality is the team is reacting. We are missing important players, the players around have to manage in a different way. A lot of players are improving, but some of the problems are the same problems.”

Everton beat Chelsea at Goodison Park last December before losing to the Blues at Stamford Bridge in March.

