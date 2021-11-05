Everton manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that his side “have issues” as they prepare to face a new-look Tottenham.

The Toffees enjoyed a solid start to life under their Spanish manager. Indeed, they won four out of five games in all competitions at the beginning of the campaign, claiming a draw in the other contest.

But after a 1-1 draw away at Manchester United, Everton have turned the wrong corner.

They have lost three games in a row, including the 5-2 defeat to Watford, where they led 2-1 before a capitulation. On Monday, meanwhile, Wolves went 2-0 up in the first half and held on for three points.

Fast forward to Sunday, though, and the task at hand does not look any easier for Benitez. His side face Tottenham, who are fresh from appointing Antonio Conte on Tuesday.

The Italian took charge of his first game on Thursday, claiming a 3-2 win in the Europa Conference League.

In his pre-match press conference, Benitez said: “We know we will play against a very good team. Conte’s a manager with experience, they have good players.

“Maybe it’s not the best moment, with a new manager they have extra motivation. We have to be ready.”

Benitez met Conte in the dugout when the pair worked for Serie A sides Napoli and Juventus, respectively.

Asked for his opinions on his managerial colleague, Benitez said: “He used to be aggressive. If you coach Juventus, it’s the strongest team in Italy, Chelsea are one of the strongest teams here.

“Usually you have to be aggressive. He wants to be competitive and win.”

Everton are at Goodison Park for Sunday’s match and Benitez has backed his players to turn their form around.

Benitez admits issues at Everton

“Nobody wants to lose any game,” Benitez said. “The fans understand the context, it’s something we need to analyse.

“You put everything together and you have great performances at the beginning of the season. Now, we have issues, but I have the belief 100%.”

Asked what he is looking for in his team after they recovered to get a goal back in their 2-1 loss to Wolves, he said: “A team that can compete, gives everything on the pitch.

“The reaction that we had in the second half against Wolves, something like that I would like to see. The team has certain characteristics and we have to try and improve, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Everton’s season so far sees them sit 10th in the Premier League table. Tottenham are in ninth with 15 points – one more than the Toffees.