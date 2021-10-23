Benitez lost for words at Everton crumble as Watford bag four late goals

Rafael Benitez was at a loss for words after watching his Everton side crumble and concede four late goals against Watford.

The Toffees had twice taken the lead in the match as the final stages of the game approached. But the Hornets hit a quick-fire double to flip the game on its head before scoring twice more in a remarkable finish at Goodison Park.

The 5-2 defeat stunned not only the Everton faithful, but also their Spanish boss.

Benitez said: “I think it is difficult to explain when you are winning 2-1 and concede four goals in a few minutes.

“We need to understand how to manage the game, especially managing when you are winning.

“We conceded four goals in a few minutes and normally you cannot do this in the Premier League.

“When you score the second goal that is when you have to be better compact and organised but we made mistake after mistake. Difficult to explain.

“We have to be better, especially when you are in control of the game.”

Everton were haunted by their ex-striker Josh King who scored a hat-trick on his return to the club he spent the second half of last season with.

They’ve now lost back-to-back home games after the 1-0 West Ham loss last weekend.

Benitez laying down the law after loss

Benitez has made his feelings on the result very clear to his players, as revealed by winger Demarai Gray.

“We were in a good position 2-1 up, Watford made it difficult for us but as a group we have to take accountability. It not acceptable,” Gray said.

“The manager has made it clear it is not good enough. We have to concentrate and do things properly.

“It hurts but we have to move forward.

“As individuals we have to look at ourselves and make sure we are playing our part for the team.

“Disappointed and disappointed for the fans. We will get back in training and focus on making it right.”

