Benitez slams ‘out of control’ Everton star – ‘He needs to be more aware’

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has warned striker Richarlison that he needs to be “more aware” of his discipline following his suspension.

The Brazilian picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League campaign in last Sunday’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. He will therefore miss Sunday’s clash with Brentford.

While Richarlison has picked up the one-match suspension after 12 games of the season, he has only played eight of them.

Indeed, he missed four matches with a knee injury. As such, Benitez told his latest press conference that the 24-year-old needs to control his frustration on the pitch.

“He knows it is too early to get five yellow cards,” the manager said. “He has to realise he cannot react sometimes, he has to stay more calm.

“Sometimes his frustration and reaction is out of control. He needs to be more aware of that.”

Richarlison played up top on his own against City. As for who could step in, though, Benitez already has alternative arrangements.

“We have two experienced players available – [Cenk] Tosun and [Salomon] Rondon – and a young player who was injured but is coming back, [Ellis] Simms.”

What’s more, Demarai Gray is battling back to fitness after coming off with injury at the Etihad Stadium. There were initial fears that the issue looked serious, but the club got a pleasant surprise, with the injury less severe than expected.

Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure also took part in training on Thursday and could face Brentford.

However, Yerry Mina and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have still not gained full fitness.

“Yerry is doing well but still not ready, Dominic as well,” Benitez said. “We are bringing back some players, we are getting better in this department.”

Benitez hopeful over Everton form

Everton head into Sunday’s clash with Brentford having claimed only two points from six Premier League games. Indeed, they have lost four of those matches.

However, following the defeat to City and the 0-0 draw with Tottenham, Benitez is hopeful of an improvement.

“I think we have been quite close in some of these games. We want to win and we are really disappointed,” he said.

“The game against Tottenham at home was a reaction. If you have a bad run with top sides you can be for some time without winning.”

On Brentford’s strengths, he added: “I think they’re doing really well. Now it’s more difficult, little by little everybody knows you better.

“But in terms of these kind of teams, they have an advantage because they’ve been working the same way for a while.”

