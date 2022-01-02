Rafael Benitez was reluctant to make excuses for his Everton side after they slumped to yet another defeat against Brighton.

Toffees boss Benitez would have been hoping for a mid-season turnaround after a Covid-19 enforced two-week break. However, their more active opponents were sharper and raced into a 2-0 lead at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a chance to reduce the deficit but missed a penalty before Anthony Gordon did get one back.

The visiting Seagulls scored again, though, so Gordon’s second goal proved to be just a consolation.

“The way we conceded goals makes it very difficult for us,” Benitez said. “Not just the first, the second goal too.

“Then the team missed a penalty and it became more difficult for the confidence. They reacted but difficult when you makes mistakes like we did.

“I don’t like to make excuses. The goals we conceded is the lack of focus in the first minute and then after you play under pressure.

“You could see the reaction was there but it is not enough because you still make mistakes.

“It is important not to concede not just here but any field. We have to focus and start with the intensity everyone is expecting. We cannot be conceding these types of goals.”

Calls for Benitez to be sacked are now at an all-time high. And he’s not being helped off the pitch by tricky dealings in the transfer market.

The Spaniard continued: “I am concerned that we have to improve, especially in defence. The team pushes and works hard and tries but we are lacking a little quality in the decisions.

“January is very complicated. We are trying to bring players who want to be here and we are making sure the players here work hard.”

Benitez showdown with old friend

Meanwhile, Benitez is reportedly ‘expected’ to do battle with his former captain Steven Gerrard for a £40m rated Premier League starlet.

If he’s still in charge, Gerrard will face off against Benitez in the dugout for the first time ever when Aston Villa travel to Everton later this month.

However, they could first clash off the pitch, with both clubs interested in Burnley’s Dwight McNeil.

The winger, 22, has a few top-flight sides interested in him. As well as Villa and the Toffees, The Sun report Crystal Palace are monitoring him.

While the Clarets are said to be open to discussions, they have put the £40m price tag on McNeil as that is how highly he is regarded.

