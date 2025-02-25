Real Madrid are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer amid an injury crisis in defence and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite has been discussed, TEAMtalk understands.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti gave Branthwaite his Premier League debut when he was Everton’s manager.

With Eder Militao ruled out until the summer and Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba both out of contract in 2026, a new centre-back is a priority for Madrid, as well as a right-back.

Sources state that Branthwaite has been discussed by Madrid’s chiefs, but there has been no concrete approach to the player or Everton about a transfer to date.

Ancelotti is well aware of the England international’s qualities, but he is not the sole driving force behind business, and any incoming might outlast him at Real Madrid.

The other key thing to note is that Everton haven’t changed their stance on selling Branthwaite, after Manchester United came calling for him last summer.

The Toffees value Branthwaite at over £70million. The defender is under contract until 2027, but the club have the option to extend his deal by another year, so remain in a strong negotiating position.

David Moyes: ‘Bring a big bag of money’

Everton manager David Moyes was asked in a recent press conference about his plans for the transfer window, and whether selling Branthwaite is an avenue the club may have to go down to raise funds for new additions.

“Jarrad has done really well,” said Moyes, who has done a fantastic job since being reappointed Everton manager.

“There are moments when he can do better, there are times he still plays like a young centre-back but has an awful lot going for him…

“With PSR [Profitability and Sustainability Rules], I don’t know all the stuff but we still have some work to do in the summer. I was aware of it when I came in but I’m hoping we’re beginning to stop thinking about that now.

“We’re beginning to think about moving forward, what we’re going to do. I think we’ve got a bill to pay, hopefully we pay that bill then we’re in the clear.

“So, Jarrad is a top player and if people want to buy Jarrad, I’ve said many times – bring a big bag of money.”

Despite Moyes’ comments, TEAMtalk understands Everton feel they are PSR compliant, despite their past issues with the Premier League.

The Toffees won’t be forced into a cut-price sale of Branthwaite and want to build the future team around him, with a new, lucrative contract for the defender a possibility.

Everton have eight players out of contract in the summer, so they are set to free up a lot of space on the wage bill, which will aid their financial situation.

They will also generate more income from their new stadium on Bramley Moore-Dock in terms of ticket sales and stadium naming rights, for which we are expecting an update soon.

If Everton were to be relegated this season the story would be very different, but that looks unlikely after the club’s recent run of form that’s left them 14 points clear of the bottom three.

Tottenham centre-back wanted by Real Madrid

Branthwaite isn’t the only centre-back to have been discussed by Madrid. Tottenham defender Cristian Romero remains a target for the Spanish giants.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a switch to the Bernabeu in the past few transfer windows, although Spurs, to date, have remained firm on their desire to keep him.

The feeling among sources, however, is that Romero could be available for a cheaper fee than Branthwaite, and potentially this summer.

The Argentine international is out of contract in 2027 and would be interested in a switch to the Bernabeu should Madrid come forward with an offer.

But with regards to Branthwaite, Everton feel in control of the situation and are determined to keep him despite firm interest.

Real Madrid signings outside of PL ‘big six’

By Samuel Bannister

Real Madrid have made many famous signings from the Premier League before, including world-record swoops for Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) and Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur).

Current captain Luka Modric is another example of a player they bought from Tottenham, who in time became an icon.

But Madrid’s scouts have sometimes lifted players from unexpected clubs, offering the opportunity of a lifetime.

Lassana Diarra (Portsmouth – 2009)

A move from Arsenal to Portsmouth paid dividends for Lassana Diarra, who won the FA Cup with his new club and earned a place in France’s Euro 2008 squad. Next, in January 2009, Real Madrid bought him, starting a spell that would last until 2012 and include over 100 appearances.

Julien Faubert (West Ham – 2009)

West Ham were the club that Julien Faubert represented the most during his career, but his spell there was interrupted by a surprise loan spell to Real Madrid in 2009, during which he made just two appearances.

Thomas Gravesen (Everton – 2005)

Danish midfielder Gravesen believed it was a joke when he was informed Real Madrid wanted to sign him after five seasons with Everton, but it soon came true. He was one shy of a half-century of appearances for Los Blancos when he left after two seasons.

Jonathan Woodgate (Newcastle – 2004)

Unable to play for Real at all in his first season, concerns about Jonathan Woodgate’s injury record were justified. Sadly, the English defender’s dreamlike opportunity was limited to just 14 appearances in his second season before his return to English football.

Laurie Cunningham (West Brom – 1979)

The late Laurie Cunningham joined Real Madrid from West Brom in 1979, scoring 20 goals in 66 appearances for his new club, before his spell came to a conclusion ahead of a loan move to Manchester United.

John Watson (Fulham – 1946)

Real Madrid’s only ever Scottish male player was taken to the club by their English manager of the time, Mike Keeping, but only spent a year there.

