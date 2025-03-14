‘Real possibility’ – Everton backed to sign 13-goal striker as Dominic Calvert-Lewin uncertainty looms

Everton are plotting a summer move for Rangers forward Hamza Igamane and a report has revealed two sides they’ll have to battle in the race to sign him.

The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Moroccan side FAR Rabat for just £2.5m last summer and has gone on to become one of the finest talents in the Scottish Premiership.

Igamane has notched 13 goals in 36 appearances for Rangers this season, including four in the Europa League, playing a key role in them reaching the quarter-finals.

We exclusively revealed Everton’s interest in Igamane in January and now, recent reports have backed up our story by stating the Toffees are ‘plotting’ a summer bid, amid the uncertainty surrounding Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

According to Football Insider, there is a ‘real possibility’ that Everton could reach an agreement to sign Igamane this summer, but there is competition from Sevilla and Marseille.

The report claims that Everton tried to sign Igamane in January but Rangers were ‘reluctant to sell’ and that is ‘not expected to change’ ahead of this summer, especially when the 49ers takeover is official.

Igamane is under contract until 2029 and it’s unlikely the 49ers would want one of their first acts to be selling Rangers’ star forward, but we understand that the Glasgow club would consider an exit for the right price.

Tottenham also keeping tabs on Hamza Igamane

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on Tuesday that despite the pending Rangers’ takeover, they will reluctantly sell Igamane for £20m this summer.

The Scottish side’s approach to transfers is to buy promising players for low fees and sell them on for a big profit. Igamane’s stock has risen dramatically since his move to Ibrox, so there is every chance one of his suitors could splash £20m on him.

We understand that along with Everton, Tottenham are also admirers of Igamane and Ange Postecoglou’s side will look to sign a new striker this summer.

Both Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Igamane in action on multiple occasions this season and they could submit offers in the coming months.

Everton striker Calvert-Lewin could leave on a free transfer this summer, when his contract expires, so David Moyes will have to bring in a replacement for him if he doesn’t sign an extension.

Everton are also unlikely at this stage to sign Armando Broja permanently when his loan from Chelsea expires after he has struggled with injuries, although he is back available for selection this weekend.

A new centre-forward is therefore a priority for the Toffees this summer and while their hunt is in its early stages TEAMtalk can confirm that Igamane is on their radar.

