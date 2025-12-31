Everton are expected to recall promising 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong from his loan with Preston, though there is a chance he returns to Deepdale towards the end of January, sources confirm.

Armstrong is considered one of Everton’s most exciting academy graduates in recent years. Making his senior debut in August 2024, he chalked up eight senior appearances for the Toffees, playing twice in the early stages of this season, before David Moyes sanctioned his loan to Preston.

A source close to Everton’s youth system previously described Armstrong to me as the club’s ‘golden boy’ and a player with the potential to play for England in the future.

The loan switch to Preston has given Armstrong the perfect opportunity to develop in the Championship. He has been one of the Lilywhites’ most important players this term, making 15 league appearances and notching a goal and an assist. Armstrong has demonstrated maturity beyond his years on the pitch, playing a key role in Preston’s success this term as they aim to mount a promotion charge.

But much to the disappointment of Preston’s supporters, Moyes said following Everton’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest that Armstrong is “more than likely” to return from his loan, as reported by the Liverpool Echo’s Joe Thomas.

Everton’s hand has been forced due to injuries to midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Charly Alcaraz, while Idrissa Gana Gueye is unavailable as he is currently on international duty for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, sources have confirmed to me that should Armstrong be recalled as expected, Preston are hopeful that Armstrong will be back at Deepdale within a few weeks.

Preston ‘hopeful’ Everton star will return – sources

Well-placed sources say they believe Everton could agree to loan Armstrong back to Preston if he is not playing regularly by the end of January.

“We are hopeful, but it’s in Everton’s hands,” a source close to Preston told me.

Rules prohibit players from featuring for more than two clubs in a single season, and due to Armstrong playing for Everton earlier this term, he will only have two options – fight for a place at Everton or re-join Preston on loan.

Indeed, once the likes of Dewsbury-Hall, Alcaraz and Gueye return to the fold for Everton he could find minutes hard to come by, so a return to Deepdale could be best for him.

Ultimately, the decision could hinge upon how quickly Everton’s injured stars recover and whether any others pick up knocks over the next month.

And of course, if Armstrong plays well enough and earns a regular spot in Moyes’ side, the manager could decide to keep him around for the season.

Everton have always said they’d prioritise Armstrong’s development where possible, though, so I expect he could be back at Preston in the not-so-distant future.

