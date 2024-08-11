Everton are considering a move for Largie Ramazani before the transfer window closes and TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal the Almeria star’s stance on a potential move.

The Toffees have made a positive start to the transfer window by bringing in Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, Jake O’Brien, Jesper Lindstrom (loan with option) and Jack Harrison (loan) so far.

Sean Dyche is still keen to make more additions, however, with the manager’s priorities being a new winger and midfielder.

Everton have also drawn up a shortlist of striker targets in case they lose Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto or Neal Maupay in the coming weeks.

As we exclusively revealed, Ramazani is one player they are keeping close tabs on. His best position is as a winger, but he can also play up front when required.

The 23-year-old, who is a product of Manchester United’s academy, scored four goals in 31 appearances last season for a poor Almeria side that were relegated from LaLiga.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace have previously shown an interest in Ramazani, who is keen to make a move to a Premier League club this summer.

EXCLUSIVE: Former Leeds Utd captain Liam Cooper now targeted by Championship newcomers

Largie Ramazani is ready to leave Almeria

TEAMtalk sources close to the situation have revealed that Ramazani would be open to joining Everton should they come in for him this summer.

The Toffees were keen on Ramazani in January and they could reignite their interest in the forward now that a deal for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto looks unlikely.

Gnonto has been heavily linked with a move to Everton since last summer but Leeds’ price tag of over £25m has proved too expensive.

Ramazani, on the other hand, is available for around £6m and therefore represents a much cheaper option. His contract is set to expire next summer and he has no intention of signing an extension.

It will be interesting to see if Everton do launch an offer for Ramazani as the race for his signature is expected to heat up in the coming days.

He believes he is a level above the Spanish second tier and the prospect of joining Everton excites him.

Meanwhile, Everton continue to scour the market a new for midfielder to replace Amadou Onana, despite new centre-mid signing Iroegbunam impressing in pre-season.

We can confirm out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips and Chelsea youngster Lesley Ugochukwu are two targets for Everton.

Dyche is keen for the Toffees’ to get their transfer business done as soon as possible and Ramazani is a name for fans to keep an eye out for.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window