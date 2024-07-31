Everton remain interested in Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia but face competition from Premier League sides for his signature, according to reports.

The Toffees have made a fast start to the transfer window by bringing in Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom (loan) and Jack Harrison (loan).

They’ve also sold Ben Godfrey, Lewis Dobbin and Amadou Onana for around £70m combined but their business isn’t done yet.

Sean Dyche is keen to bring in a new midfielder and winger as priorities, but Everton could also sign a new striker if one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Neal Maupay moves on.

Calvert-Lewin has just 12 months remaining on his contract and several Premier League sides are considering bids for the England international.

The Toffees are scouring the market for potential replacements and according to reports from Italy, they have reignited their interest in Dia.

Everton were first linked with the Senegalese international in January 2022 and sporting director Kevin Thelwell is thought to be a big admirer of his.

Dia joined Salernitana permanently last summer after spending one season on loan with the Italian club.

He’s made 51 appearances in total for Salernitana and scored 20 goals in the process, which is impressive considering they finished bottom of the Serie A last season.

Four Prem clubs interested in Boulaye Dia

West Ham reportedly made a £7.5m bid for Dia last week, which was rejected, and they have now turned their attention to Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

It’s claimed that Newcastle and Brentford are also keeping tabs on Dia, with a move away from Salernitana ‘inevitable’ for the 27-year-old.

The Bees have just signed a new striker in Igor Thiago but he could be out for months with a meniscus injury in a major blow to Thomas Frank.

Ivan Toney remains a target for several top targets too and Brentford will clearly need to replace him if he leaves.

Newcastle, on the other hand, could part ways with Callum Wilson this summer and reports suggest that Dia could be a replacement option.

It is ‘increasingly likely’ that Dia will move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if any more bids come in for the Salernitana star.

Everton are also keeping an eye on Roma forward Tammy Abraham amid rumours he could leave the Italian capital this summer.

Everton close in on Habib Diarra transfer

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are ‘on the verge’ of signing another Senegalese international, Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra.

He could join fellow Senegal stars Idrissa Gana Gueye and Ndiaye at Goodison Park and be brought in as a replacement for Onana.

Diarra, 20, is considered one of the most promising midfielders in Ligue 1 and the Toffees have been keeping close tabs on his situation this summer.

He can play as a number 10 or in a deeper number eight role and scored four goals and made two assists in 35 appearances for Strasbourg last season.

The report does not reveal how much Everton will pay to sign Diarra but it’s suggested that he’s valued at approximately £25m.

