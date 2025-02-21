Everton 100-day review in final stages with big decisions on EIGHT players imminent

Everton are set to make some big decisions in the coming weeks as the Friedkin Group’s 100-day review comes to an end, with key players set to be offered contract extensions.

TFG, who took control of Everton in December, have been conducting a full-scale review of all aspects of the Toffees. The process begun before the takeover was completed and is set to be completed in the next couple of weeks.

TFG are currently running an ongoing process to find a permanent CEO with Angus Kinnear one name on their list.

The new Everton owners have been reluctant to make any major decisions while the review has been ongoing, which is why movement is only now starting to happen.

TFG’s hand was forced on Sean Dyche, who told the group he had taken the club as far as he could. That, coupled with some poor results, resulted in a mid-season manager change.

The decision to replace Dyche with former boss David Moyes has paid dividends, with Everton picking up 13 points in his first six games in charge, leaving them 13 points above the relegation zone.

With Premier League safety now much more likely, this puts Everton in a stronger position to offer contracts to players who might otherwise have pursued moves away from Merseyside.

Everton have eight senior players out of contract in the summer, while they also have five loanees who they will need to decide whether to sign on permanent deals.

One of the players who is set to be out of contract is striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who remains a key player for the Toffees but has endured another season disrupted by injury.

READ MORE: Everton scouting branded a ‘disgrace’ as shocking numbers shared by sources

Friedkin Group will not include relegation clauses in contracts

There has been no new engagement yet with Calvert-Lewin over a contract since Moyes’ return to the club, although Everton are in a stronger position in a sense, as avoiding relegation looks much more likely now. It’s almost certain Calvert-Lewin would leave if they went down.

Everton are also in the clear with regards to PSR, have a more stable manager situation and the move to their new stadium on Bramley-Moore Dock next season could be a factor that convinces players to sign extensions or join the club.

We should hear more on Calvert-Lewin in the next few weeks after TFG’s 100-day review comes to an end.

Of the eight players that are on expiring deals, Everton have only opened talks with midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye over a new deal, so far.

We also understand that TFG have no intention of including relegation clauses in any contracts as they want Everton’s players to be fully committed to the project, no matter what division they’re in.

Newcastle, West Ham, Fiorentina and Roma keen on Everton striker

There will be suitors for Calvert-Lewin this summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

As previously reported, Newcastle would be interested in signing him on a free transfer if the chance presented itself, providing Calvert-Lewin was willing to fit into their wage structure.

West Ham are also keeping an eye on the striker’s situation as well as engaging with Lille’s Jonathan David, who is also available on a free transfer this summer.

The 27-year-old forward also has suitors abroad, with Fiorentina understood to be keeping tabs on his situation.

But perhaps most interestingly, sources state that Roma – who are also owned by TFG – are also considering Calvert-Lewin.

The interest from Roma pre-dates TFG’s takeover of Everton but now both clubs are part of the same group adding an extra layer of intrigue to any potential transfer.

DON’T MISS: Stay or go? The 12 Everton stars who could leave assessed as Moyes mulls over fates

QUIZ: Everton’s biggest sales, 2018-2024