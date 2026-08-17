Everton have been in regular contact with Tottenham over a spectacular move for Richarlison this summer, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that he is very keen on a return to his former club.

The 29-year-old left the Toffees for Spurs in a deal worth £60million in 2022 and has a fair goal-scoring record for the London side, but has struggled with various injuries.

Last season, Richarlison notched 11 goals in 32 Premier League appearances for Tottenham, but Roberto De Zerbi is still prepared to approve his sale.

Sources indicate that while De Zerbi is not forcing Richarlison out, he has told the versatile forward that he is free to find a new club.

Interestingly, we understand that Everton have kept in close contact with Spurs over a potential move for Richarlison since the end of last season.

TEAMtalk revealed back in October that the Brazilian international would jump at the chance to return to Everton if the opportunity arose.

Richarlison could now get the chance to do just that, but the dominoes must still fall into place.

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Everton exit likely required for Richarlison return

Everton would be unlikely to bring in another new striker while Thierno Barry and Beto stay at the club.

Barry, 23, had an inconsistent first season with Everton but there is still a belief that he can develop into a top striker, and has enjoyed an impressive pre-season, so it would be a surprise for him to leave.

Beto’s situation is more uncertain.

The popular forward has entered the final 12 months of his contract with Everton, and for this reason David Moyes’ side could look to offload him this summer.

That would open the door for Richarlison, who can play as a centre-forward or left-winger, to make a spectacular return to Merseyside.

As for Tottenham, they are closing in on a deal for Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo. Another player who can play on the left flank or up front, he would be a natural replacement for Richarlison.

Some reports have claimed that Everton have already seen a bid rejected for Richarlison – that is not the case from our understanding.

However, it is true that the Toffees are keeping a very close eye on his situation, as well as Liam Delap’s at Chelsea.

Richarlison was once a big fan favourite at Everton and his signing would bring a new source of much-needed goals.

The move could have ramifications for Everton’s pursuit of former loanee Jack Grealish, however, as it’s hard to see them bringing in both this summer.

Moyes and Co could therefore be faced with a decision over whether to re-sign one of two popular ex-players.

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