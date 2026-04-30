A sensational return to Everton for Richarlison remains a genuine possibility, TEAMtalk understands, with the forward’s situation at Tottenham Hotspur increasingly pivotal to any potential deal.

Richarlison, who turns 29 next month, has never lost his connection with Everton after departing in 2022 during Frank Lampard’s tenure.

Since his exit, the Toffees have been repeatedly linked with bringing him back, and that interest has not faded.

Now settled into life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and pushing towards a potential European qualification spot, Everton are actively assessing attacking options, and sources indicate Richarlison remains firmly on their radar.

Despite approaching 29, the Brazilian is still viewed internally as a strong stylistic fit for David Moyes’s system, offering the kind of intensity, versatility and goal threat the manager values highly.

Crucially, Everton are closely monitoring developments at Tottenham. TEAMtalk understands the Merseyside club are fully aware of Richarlison’s contract situation, with his deal having just over 12 months remaining, and recognises that Spurs could face a major decision on his future in the near term.

There is a growing feeling that Tottenham would struggle to retain the forward should they suffer relegation, a scenario that would significantly increase Everton’s chances of securing a deal.

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Everton attentive to Richarlison situation

A drop to the Championship would likely force Spurs into reshaping their squad, making high earners and senior players more attainable targets.

Even if Tottenham avoid the drop, Everton’s interest in Richarlison is expected to remain. However, sources admit that relegation would make any potential move far easier to structure financially and logistically.

For now, a return remains a “dream” scenario for Richarlison rather than an advanced negotiation, but with circumstances aligning and Everton keeping a close watch, the prospect of the Brazilian pulling on the blue shirt once again is very much alive.

Richarlison, who scored 53 goals in 152 matches for Everton and played a crucial role in keeping them in the Premier League in past relegation battles, would jump at the chance to return if it arises, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in October.

Richarlison’s injury record would be the only concern for Everton, as the forward has missed seven games this season, as well as 10 last term, due to various ailments.

However, he isn’t the only target on the Toffees’ radar as they look to bring in a new striker.

We revealed on Tuesday how Everton are among a number of Premier League sides monitoring Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who has notched an impressive 26 goals this season.

We also understand that the Toffees’ retain interest in Chelsea’s Liam Delap, Bologna’s Santiago Castro and AZ Alkmaar’s Troy Parrott, so there is plenty of work being done on striker targets ahead of the summer.

With additional reporting from TEAMtalk correspondent Harry Watkinson.

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