Manchester City star Rico Lewis is becoming a concrete option for Everton as they step up their pursuit of a new right-back, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

We have consistently reported how the Toffees have made signing a new right-back one of their top priorities, and a number of names are under consideration.

Genoa’s Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Strasbourg’s Guela Doue, Tottenham’s Djed Spence, Arsenal’s Ben White, West Ham’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Atalanta’s Raoul Bellanova have all attracted varying levels of interest during Everton’s hunt.

TEAMtalk have previously revealed that Man City star Lewis is another player Everton appreciate. The Cityzens are prepared to allow the 21-year-old to leave for the right price, with Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth and Fulham also interested.

Sources have now reiterated that Lewis is one to watch for Everton.

We understand that David Moyes is personally a fan of the England Under-21s international.

Moyes appreciates Lewis’ versatility – the fact that he can play as a right-back, defensive midfielder or left-back – three positions Everton are actively looking to strengthen in.

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Rico Lewis could be a smart signing for Everton

Man City are under no pressure to sell Lewis, as he is on a long-term contract which runs until 2030. This puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Whether they’d entertain a loan is unclear at this stage. That is unlikely to be a route Everton go down regardless, as they want to re-sign Jack Grealish on a second loan deal towards the end of the transfer window.

Premier League rules prohibit the Toffees from loaning two players from the same club, in this case Man City.

However, Everton’s interest in Lewis needs to be taken seriously.

Lewis has the quality to fight for a starting spot immediately and that would allow Jake O’Brien – who has been Moyes’ main man at right-back so far – to move into his natural centre-back position.

The Toffees’ need for a new right-back has only increased following Seamus Coleman’s departure at the end of last season.

An addition could also mean that Scottish international right-back Nathan Patterson, who has largely failed to make his mark since joining from Rangers in 2022, could be allowed to leave Everton.

Lewis could also compete with Vitaliy Mykolenko for a spot at left-back.

The Man City academy graduate could also help fill the void left by Idrissa Gana Gueye in defensive midfield, as the 36-year-old’s contract has expired.

Sources haven’t fully ruled out Everton negotiating a new deal with Gueye, however, as we previously reported.

It remains to be seen how much Man City would demand to sell Lewis this summer, though reports suggest around £30million could be enough to get him.

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