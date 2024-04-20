Everton at risk of third points deduction amid ongoing Premier League dispute

Everton are at risk of a third points deduction next season

Everton have been docked eight points this season due to two breaches of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and could face a third deduction next term.

The deductions have led to protests from Toffees’ fans who have accused the PL of having double standards, given that Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of PSR have gone unpunished.

The Premier League initially requested that Everton be docked 10 points for their first PSR charge, but this was reduced to six on appeal after it was found that the independent commission that ruled on their case made ‘legal errors.’

Everton have also announced their intention to appeal their second deduction of two points and will find out if this has been successful before the final game of this season.

This has left Everton and all their relegation rivals in the dark about what the club’s final points tally will be – and Nottingham Forest are in the same ridiculous situation.

As noted by Football Insider, the Merseyside club could still face another points deduction next season over costs they attribute to the building of their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton at odds with the Premier League

The report notes that the third potential sanction is due to issues that arose during the investigation into their second PSR sanction.

Everton breached the allowed losses threshold of £105million in the three-year period to the 2022-23 season by £16.6million.

Sean Dyche’s side are adamant that £6.5million of this should be audited in their stadium accounts, however, and not registered as a loss on their books.

Premier League chiefs have rejected these claims and as a result, a subsequent hearing is ‘expected to be held over the summer, meaning any punishment would be dealt out early in the 2024-25 campaign.’

Football Insider claim that while a third points deduction is possible, a fine is ‘more likely’ due to the ‘relatively limited scale’ of the alleged breach.

This ongoing dispute only piles more anxiety on an Everton side at risk of being relegated from the top flight for the first time since 1951.

For now, the Toffees must put all their focus into the task at hand. They face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a clash that could have huge ramifications for the club’s Premier League future.

Dyche’s team are boosted by the fact that Jarrad Branthwaite, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be available for the game despite picking up knocks, while Nathan Patterson will not feature again this term due to a serious injury.

Bouncing back from their 6-0 defeat to Chelsea on Monday will not be a simple task for Everton, however.

