Everton are considering a move for Nantes centre-back Nathan Zeze as David Moyes looks to add to his defensive options, while young Rangers goalkeeper Rydnn McGuire is also on their radar, TEAMtalk understands..

Everton’s new owners, The Friedkin Group, are set to back Moyes in what could prove to be an unprecedented transfer window, with the manager keen to strengthen all over the pitch.

A new centre-back is a priority for the Toffees. Michael Keane will leave when his contract expires on June 31 if he doesn’t sign an extension, so they will need to bring in more cover.

There is also serious interest in Everton’s star centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. Chelsea are big admirers and considering a summer move, but as we have consistently reported, it will take a bid north of £70m for Everton to even consider selling.

French outlet Ouest-France reported earlier this week that Everton are one of the clubs interested in Nantes centre-back Zeze, and TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that this link is genuine.

However, they face competition for the talented 19-year-old’s signature. Bournemouth have earmarked Zeze as a potential replacement for Dean Huijsen, who has signed for Real Madrid, while Aston Villa are also keen.

The Cherries have submitted a verbal offer of around €20m (£16.9m) for Zeze, which fell short of Nantes’ valuation. Everton are yet to submit any form of bid, but that could change after Moyes and Co make final decisions on who is staying and who is leaving this summer.

Everton interested in Rangers goalkeeper

Another area Everton need to add to this summer is the goalkeeping department. The club have already confirmed that Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic will be released, so they must sign a new back-up stopper to Jordan Pickford.

Youngster Harry Tyrer could be given an opportunity in the first-team squad after his successful loan with Blackpool, but regardless Everton are looking to sign a new keeper.

Reliable outlet Rangers Review have revealed that Everton are among the clubs interested in 17-year-old Rangers goalkeeper Rydnn McGuire. Arsenal and Ipswich Town are also keen.

The youngster has been named on the bench for four first-team Rangers games this season and is considered to be an exciting prospect.

The report states that Rangers could recoup a ‘seven-figure fee’ from McGuire’s sale this summer, while a contract extension at Ibrox is also possible.

A new goalkeeper is a must for Everton this summer and it will be interesting to see if Moyes brings in a young prospect or opts for an experienced head in the Begovic-mould.

IN PROFILE: Who is Everton target Nathan Zeze?

Written by Rob McCarthy

Zeze joined the Nantes Academy as an Under-9, rising through the youth ranks to eventually become captain of the U-17s and then the U-19s.

During the 2021/22 campaign, he helped the U-19s to a national title, qualifying them for the European Youth League as a result.

Zeze made his professional debut for Nantes in January 2023, coming on as a substitute in a 2–0 away Coupe de France win to AF Virois.

The central defender has represented France at U-17, U-18 and U-21 level, winning two caps for the latter so far after making his debut in 2024.

In terms of his playing style, the 6ft 3in Zeze is a left-footed player who is described as an imposing presence with good positional knowledge and anticipation.

Zeze is also a modern-day defender who is comfortable on the ball and has an excellent passing range.

He does, however, have a tendency to pick up cards – as is evidenced by his six yellows in just 18 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

