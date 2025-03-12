Everton are considering a move for Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, who is thriving on loan with Leeds United in the Championship this season.

The Toffees are gearing up for a big summer window, with new owners The Friedkin Group ready to back David Moyes with several new additions.

Everton have as many as eight players who are set to be out of contract, and the futures of five loanees must also be decided.

Two of the loanees in question are wingers Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, whose form has both been inconsistent and it remains to be seen whether Everton will decide to pursue permanent deals for them.

TEAMtalk understands that even if one of the duo were to be signed, a new winger is likely to be sought in the coming months and on-loan Tottenham attacker Solomon is firmly on their radar.

The 25-year-old Israeli international has bagged seven goals and seven assists in 29 Championship appearances for Leeds this season, playing a major role in their promotion push.

Leeds are very keen to sign Solomon from Tottenham on a permanent deal and their chances of doing so likely hinge on promotion. However, sources state that Everton could provide competition for his signature.

Tottenham to demand £20m for Manor Solomon

TEAMtalk can confirm that Everton have been keeping a close eye on Solomon’s performances this season – scouting him from December onwards.

The interest in the winger predates the Friedkin’s takeover. He is a target identified by outgoing director of football Kevin Thelwell.

There have been some suggestions that Tottenham could accept as little as £10m to sell Solomon this summer, but sources suggest that the true number is closer to £20m.

Spurs are well aware that interest is growing in Solomon. Leeds boss Daniel Farke views the former Shakhtar Donetsk man as a vital member of his squad and wants him to stay.

Solomon could also have opportunities abroad, with clubs in Turkey and Italy keeping tabs on his situation. His preference, however, is to remain in England and play in the Premier League next season.

Leicester City also have Solomon on their radar but relegation from the Premier League, will make it difficult to persuade him to join. Solomon may have dropped down to the Championship for Leeds, but views himself as a Premier League player next season.

IN FOCUS: Manor Solomon’s season with Leeds by numbers