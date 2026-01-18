Everton are ready to battle three Premier League clubs to sign Fulham star Harry Wilson this summer, we can reveal, as the winger eyes a shock move away from Craven Cottage.

The 28-year-old Welsh international has been Fulham’s standout performer this season, notching seven goals and four assists in 21 Premier League appearances so far.

However, Wilson’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, so if he doesn’t sign a contract extension, he will be available on a free transfer next summer.

Fulham are hoping to prolong Wilson’s stay at the club, but sources have revealed to us that the Wrexham-born winger is keen to move back to the north of England.

Wilson is a product of Liverpool’s academy. He made one senior appearance for the Reds as a youngster and could be convinced to return to Merseyside, with Everton looking to lure him to the blue side.

However, the Toffees are not alone in their interest. Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Leeds attempted to sign Wilson in the summer, and sources confirm they retain a strong interest.

Everton considering Harry Wilson swoop

Everton are fairly well-equipped in the winger department, for now at least. Jack Grealish, on loan from Manchester City, has proven to be a shrewd addition.

However, it remains to be seen whether Grealish will stay with the Toffees beyond this term.

Iliman Ndiaye is arguably one of the Premier League’s very best on his day. Dwight McNeil isn’t a regular in the side, but performed well in their 1-0 away victory over Aston Villa in Ndiaye’s absence. Ndiaye has been away on international duty with Senegal.

Summer signing Tyler Dibling, meanwhile, has struggled to make an impact since his £40m (including add-ons) move from Southampton in the summer. Those behind the scenes at Everton remain confident Dibling will come good, but accept they need to be patient with the 19-year-old.

With Grealish’s future in doubt and Dibling not making his mark yet, it’s no shock to see Everton considering an opportunistic move for Wilson.

Supporters will remember that the Toffees tried to sign another Fulham star, Kenny Tete, on a free transfer last summer as his Cottagers deal was set to expire.

The right-back ultimately penned an extension with Fulham, but Everton will hope for a different result this time if they do make a push for Wilson.

