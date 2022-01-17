Everton make Roberto Martinez offer, but half-hearted approach sparks double flash point

Everton have offered their managerial position to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, though the approach is not to the liking of the Spaniard or the Belgian FA, per multiple reports.

Everton are once again on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez on Sunday. The ex-Liverpool boss lasted less than 200 days in charge at Goodison Park, and the early frontrunner to take the reins is Roberto Martinez.

The current Belgium boss previously managed Everton between 2013-16, and per the Athletic, could be in line for a return to Merseyside.

The outlet stated Martinez is the candidate Everton ‘want’, and they have duly ‘offered’ him the position.

However, Everton’s preference that Martinez initially return on an interim basis is causing problems.

Issues emerge on both Roberto Martinez, Belgium ends

Firstly, the Daily Express reported Martinez would prefer to take the job on a permanent basis. An interim position could leave him out in the wilderness if he is unable to reverse their fortunes in the remainder of the season.

Secondly, the Belgian FA want Martinez to reject Everton’s approach, per the Athletic. Martinez is the current at the helm of Belgium and the FA want their manager’s sole focus to be on international matters after entering a World Cup year.

The Express stated there is a £2m release clause present in Martinez’s contract with Belgium. Offering him the interim Everton gig alongside his Belgium duties would ensure that sum would not need to be paid.

Should Everton go for stretched Martinez or green Rooney Both are good options but come with their downsides.

But even if Everton did trigger the clause, it is unlikely Martinez would wish to walk away from Belgium given they are one of the favourites for Qatar 2022.

Combined, that has all led the Athletic to conclude an agreement is ‘some way off at this stage’. Nonetheless, negotiations are said to be ‘ongoing’, though several factors remain ‘unresolved’.

If an agreement is struck, Martinez reportedly wishes to bring Thierry Henry on board as his assistant. The Arsenal legend is his current No2 with Belgium.

Shambolic Everton season could still get worse

Meanwhile, pundit Noel Whelan lambasted Everton for the latest in a long line of wasteful and “unbelievable” decisions at the club. Furthermore, he predicted that Everton may yet struggle to stave off relegation.

“The word is shambles,” pundit Noel Whelan told Football Insider.

“I really feel sorry for the Everton fans at the moment. The amount of money that has been wasted at that club, the number of players they’ve brought in – what’s happening is unbelievable, it’s just been one disaster after another.

“Bringing Benitez in was a risk in itself, and it really hasn’t paid off. As a result, they’ve lost the director of football in Brands and one of your best players and fan favourite in Digne. He’s caused a lot of damage.

“Can it get any worse for them? Where they are in the table really reflects what is going on off the pitch right now.

“The next manager has to be the right one. They could well be fighting right up until the end of the season to stay in the division. It could be about to get even worse.”

